If the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King” left you hungry for more, then this is for you:
“The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham story” will premiere 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 on Investigation Discovery.
A promo for the show said this: “In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding ‘Tiger King,’ TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure, Joe Exotic.”
In the one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his “nightmare” began and how he reached a point of no return three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show.
“Kirkham knew he struck gold with the quirky cast of characters and captured all the content he could for his own reality show,” a news advisory said. “But, after a fallout with Exotic, Kirkham found his entire collection of footage ravaged by an arson fire, a criminal act which has yet to be prosecuted. After yet another fire plagued his home in the U.S., Kirkham knew he had to flee for his safety and settled down in a small village in Norway to escape it all. Now, Kirkham is ready to reveal his side of the salacious saga once and for all and will unveil exclusive footage from some material that survived the fire.”