Tulsa Pop Kids is partnering with Main Event Tulsa for a premiere of the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Picard.”
A comic book drive and fund-raiser are part of the venture, scheduled Thursday Jan. 23 at Main Event Tulsa, 7830 S. Santa Fe Ave. West.
The premiere is free, but come early and enjoy attractions at Main Event to aid in the Tulsa Pop Kids mission. Main Event is donating 20 percent of receipts collected from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring comics to donate, have dinner and take part in activities like games, laser tag and bowling.
Seating is limited for “Star Trek: Picard,” so get your free ticket in advance on a Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/473189356912581/.
Tulsa Pop Kids is a non-profit organization whose primary focus is to advance literacy through pop culture and entertainment.
“Star Trek: Picard” is a sequel series to “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and will focus on Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. The series already has been renewed for a second season. CBS All Access is CBS’ direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.
Here are five characters you can expect to see in the new series.
Jean-Luc Picard
Since the character’s name is in the title, it’s a given that you’re going to be seeing a lot of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.
Picard helmed the Enterprise during the seven-season run of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He wasn’t as much of an action hero as leading man William Shatner was in the original “Star Trek” series, but he was a cerebral leader who gave next gen its center.
What has Picard been up to since “Star Trek: The Next Generation” left the air? You’ll have to wait and see.
William Riker
It only makes sense that if Picard is going to encounter former cast mates in the new series, his “Number One” would be right there among them. Special guest Jonathan Frakes will reprise his role of William Riker.
Riker became commander of the USS Titan at the end of the 2002 movie “Star Trek: Nemesis.”
Deanna Troi
The characters of William Riker and Deanna Troi (played by Marina Sirtis) became husband and wife in “Star Trek: Nemesis.” Still married? Maybe you can assume that since they’re both scheduled to appear in “Star Trek: Picard,” but all will be revealed.
Data
Brent Spiner had a recurring rule as a down-on-his-luck farmer on the television series “Night Court” before vaulting to fame as the android Data on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He told comicbook.com that de-aging technology helped convince him to become Data again in “Star Trek: Picard.” After all, androids aren’t supposed to age.
Seven of Nine
Played by Jeri Ryan, Seven of Nine is a former Borg drone who became part of the “Star Trek: Voyager” crew. Why is a character from a different Trek series popping up in a sequel series to “Star Trek: The Next Generation?” Again, you’ll just have to wait and see.