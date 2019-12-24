At some point on Christmas Day, you may be so overwhelmed by the feast-and-family experience that you want to retire to a recliner and watch some television to wind down.
If you’re in the mood for Christmas-centric movies, here are five recommendations:
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart, wishes he had never been born. An angel grants the wish. And that turns out to be bad news for just about everyone in Bedford Falls.
This 1946 what-if flick did not get a warm embrace at the box office, but it has come to be revered as one of the greatest movies of all time.
Why? Find out for yourself by channel-surfing to E!, which is showing “It’s A Wonderful Life” six times (from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.) on Christmas.
‘Die Hard’Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? Debate all you want, but it’s factual to say “Die Hard” is a movie that can be seen on Christmas.
WGN will essentially become the “Die Hard” network, with noon and 5 p.m. airings of “Die Hard.” “Die Hard 2” will follow each showing.
The 1988 franchise-starter starred Bruce Willis as off-duty police officer John McClane, who is tasked with the responsibility of battling terrorists on Christmas Eve.
‘Home Alone’What happens when an 8-year-old is accidentally left at home after his family departs for a Christmas vacation? You get another great John Hughes movie.
Macaulay Culkin starred in 1990’s “Home Alone” and a sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” You can catch them both Christmas Day on Freeform. Start times are 4:50 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., respectively.
Freeform is showing “The Santa Clause” and “The Santa Clause 2” earlier in the day, along with animated classics like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’It isn’t often that the third movie in a franchise is a winner (seen the third entries in the Jaws and Superman franchises?), but “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is still beloved 30 years after its release.
Clark Griswold is counting on a Christmas bonus during the holidays, but it seems like all the surprises are bad, including a visit from cousin Eddie.
You can celebrate Christmas with the Griswolds at 4:45 p.m. on AMC, which is airing other Christmas-themed movies throughout the day, including “Four Christmases” before and “Elf” after “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
‘A Christmas Story’Ralphie Parker wants one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder air rifle. And, from that, you get a 1983 Christmas classic.
TBS is airing “A Christmas Story” marathon until reruns of “The Big Bang Theory” begin at 7 p.m. Ditto for TNT, which is offering repeat showings of “A Christmas Story” until “The Wizard of Oz” begins at 8 p.m.
