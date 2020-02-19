Art imitates life?
Kirk Cameron was part of a big family on the television series “Growing Pains.” Now, he and his wife are the parents of six children.
Cameron is in the midst of a “Living Room Reset” tour that will bring him to Broken Arrow’s First Baptist Church, 100 W. Albany St. It’s set from 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and is described as a “home run date night” event for spouses that will focus on marriage and parenting. For tickets, go online to kirkcameron.com.
Cameron played oldest son Mike Seaver on “Growing Pains,” which aired on ABC from 1985-92. In advance of his pending appearance, here are five things you can find from digging into the sitcom’s history.
A star is bornDid you know one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s early acting gigs was “Growing Pains”? He showed up in final-season episodes as Luke Brower, a homeless teen who was taken in by the Seavers.
DiCaprio had done a bit of TV work previously, including a gig as “kid fighting Scout” in “The Outsiders,” a short-lived series that followed the filmed-in-Tulsa movie. His only movie role before “Growing Pains” was in the direct-to-video flick “Critters 3.” That was seven Academy Award nominations (and one statuette) ago.
Two Carols?Tracey Gold played oldest daughter Carol Seaver in “Growing Pains.” She was not, however, the original Carol.
Elizabeth Ward was cast as Carol, but she was replaced by Gold after an unaired pilot episode. Scenes were re-shot with Gold as Carol. Gold had auditioned for the part before Ward got it. Ward had previously appeared in TV movies and after-school specials.
Tulsa timeTulsa’s Heather Langenkamp (she of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame) guest-starred in five episodes of “Growing Pains.”
She played Marie, the oldest daughter of a gym teacher, in a two-part episode that led to a spin-off series, “Just the Ten of Us.”
And two years after Langenkamp’s first “Growing Pains” appearance, she returned as a different character in a three-part episode in which she and Mike have to scrounge their way across Europe.
The new girlThere were three Seaver kids — Mike, Carol and Ben — before Chrissy came along in season four. Ashley Johnson played Chrissy during the final two seasons.
Whatever happened to little Chrissy? She’s still active as an actor and voice actor. You can see her as an FBI agent in the NBC series “Blindspot,” which is in its fifth and final season.
Check out Johnson’s filmography for a long list of TV, movie and video game credits. Marvel trivia: She appeared in “The Avengers” as a waitress.
Workplace romanceChelsea Noble played Mike’s girlfriend, Kate MacDonald, during later seasons of “Growing Pains.”
Life imitates art, again. Mike proposed to Kate in the series finale. Cameron and Noble were wed in 1991, before “Growing Pains” ended. They’re still married.
