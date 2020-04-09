OKLAHOMA CITY — During a press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump was asked Wednesday if he had any thoughts about pardoning Joe Exotic.
"I'll take a look," he said in the one-minute, lighthearted exchange with a reporter for the New York Post.
The big cat breeder is serving a 22-year prison sentence for twice trying to have his chief critic killed, for illegally killing five tigers at his zoo in Wynnewood and for other crimes. He has asked Trump for a pardon on Facebook.
"I know nothing about his ... 22 years for what? What did he do?" Trump asked.