The Hurd family of Tulsa became part of a feel-good story during appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Now, the Hurds are dancing their way to “America’s Got Talent.”
A Tuesday, July 14, episode of the reality TV competition will feature an audition by the Hurds, according to a publicist. “America’s Got Talent” opened up nationwide auditions via an online portal during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Hurds capitalized on the opportunity.
“This is huge,” Emmanuel Hurd said. “ ‘America’s Got Talent’ is one of the biggest platforms as far as entertainment is concerned, so we are crazy stoked about this.”
The Hurds are dancers. The group includes Emmanuel and his children, Manny, Emma and Elijah. The kids’ age range is 3 to 12.
The Hurds were invited to appear on “Ellen” in 2019 after a video of them dancing went viral on social media. The video was made to honor the children’s mother, Shazia, and the family’s hip-hop and Middle Eastern cultures.
While on “Ellen,” Emmanuel talked about how he had a dream to open a dance studio and how it could benefit kids because it would give them somewhere to go.
The Hurds were invited back for a repeat appearance, and guest host tWitch presented the Hurds with a check for $20,000 from Cheerios.
The studio became a reality. Hurd Family Studios offers dance instruction and dance camps at 2609 S. Memorial Drive.