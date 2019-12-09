Tulsa native Bill Hader is again a Golden Globes nominee for best actor in a television comedy for his HBO series “Barry."
The nomination is Hader's second for the Golden Globes, and as a producer he was also nominated, with “Barry” up for best TV comedy along with “Fleabag,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Politician.”.
The announcement early Monday comes after Hader has already won two consecutive years in the comedy actor category at the Emmy Awards.
The series created by Hader and Alec Berg, which HBO has renewed for a third season, sees Hader playing a hitman from the Midwest who goes to Los Angeles and becomes involved in the community theater scene with the idea of being a serious actor.