Bill Hader, Tulsa’s award-winning, do-everything comedic talent, has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for doing a little bit of everything.
Hader — a surprise Emmy winner as the best comedy actor last year for the first season of “Barry” — was nominated Tuesday in the acting, writing, directing and producing categories for the show’s second season.
His four nominations announced Tuesday morning come on top of his five Emmy nominations last year.
Hader was nominated as best actor in a comedy series, and he will compete against Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”).
“Barry,” which he co-created and serves as executive producer, was also nominated for best comedy, which resulted in a producing nomination for Hader.
In addition, the actor was nominated in two other categories for the show — best directing of a comedy series, as well as best writing of a comedy series.
“Barry” received 17 nominations overall for its second season on the premium network, which has already renewed the show for a third season.
Hader has now been nominated for 19 Emmy Awards, which have ranged from acting on “Saturday Night Live” to producing the variety sketch series “Documentary Now!” on IFC.
The Cascia Hall graduate has won two Emmys — one as a producer of “South Park” in 2009, and for “Barry” as best comedic actor in 2018.
Henry Winkler won best supporting actor in a comedy last year for “Barry,” and he was nominated again Tuesday, along with Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan from the show, giving “Barry” half of the six nominations in that category.
Another Oklahoman nominated for an Emmy Award:
• Steven Castillo, a Bishop Kelley High School graduate, was nominated, along with the rest of the “Saturday Night Live” writing team, for best writing for a variety show.
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers