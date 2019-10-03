Tulsa native and Emmy-winning actress Mary Kay Place will play a recurring character in the upcoming 10th season of "Shameless," the Showtime comedy series.
Place will appear in multiple episodes as "Aunt Oopie, the irritatingly sweet aunt to Tami (Kate Miner), who is the girlfriend of Lip (Jeremy Allen White)" who plays a son of series star William H. Macy, according to a report by Hollywood industry website Deadline.
"Aunt Oopie is a lifesaving babysitter but has some complicated worldviews," according to the report's description of Place's character.
The new season of "Shameless" premieres on Nov. 10
Place was born in Tulsa and graduated from Nathan Hale High School and the University of Tulsa before moving to California to become an actress in films and television.
Her TV roles in recent years have included appearances on "Grace and Frankie," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Romanoffs" and "Lady Dynamite."