MacKenzie Jones was finally dethroned on “Jeopardy!,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Tulsan’s time on the legendary quiz show is over.
Jones’ eight-game win streak came to an end when she finished second in an episode that aired Thursday on KTUL, channel 8.
At the end of the episode, host Alex Trebek congratulated Jones on her great run and said, “We’re going to see you in our Tournament of Champions.”
Contestants who win at least five times are eligible for the Tournament of Champions. According to a “Tournament of Champions” tracker on jeopardy.com, Jones ranks third among eligible candidates. Jason Zuffranieri of Albuquerque, New Mexico, won 19 games and earned $532,496. Jennifer Quail of Dowagiac, Michigan, won eight games and $228,800. Jones accumulated $204,808 in winnings.
According to the site, presence on the tracker list does not guarantee an invitation to compete in the Tournament of Champions. Other eligibility rules apply and final selection is up to the producers’ sole discretion.
How does Jones feel now that the streak is over?
“My mom’s father moved to the U.S. with a third grade education and no woman in my dad’s family ever graduated college until me,” she said. “I am so grateful for every opportunity I had that led to me winning $200,000 on a TV quiz show.”
Jones finished second in Thursday’s episode despite providing a correct response to every clue that she buzzed in to solve. But she was the lone contestant who, by luck of the draw, was not afforded a Daily Double opportunity. Successful Daily Double wagers were a common denominator during her win streak.
This was the Final Jeopardy clue: The first census, in 1790, listed 24 urban places; this port was the most populous one in the south.
Jones, who entered Final Jeopardy in third place, wrote down the correct response (Charleston) and wagered $9,601 to briefly move into the lead at $21,101. Aaron Goetsch, a law student from Macomb, Michigan, also produced the correct response and, because he wagered the max amount, doubled his winnings to $24,800. Allison Cuyjet, a software quality assurance analyst of from Louisville, Kentucky, entered Final Jeopardy in third place, but wrote down an incorrect response and finished third.
Assuming Jones, as Trebek suggested, is part of the Tournament of Champions, when will it be? The Tournament of Champions is held almost every year, but the competition is not dictated by an exact date. It is staged when the producers determine that a strong pool of multiple-time winners has been assembled, according to jeopardy.com.
Jones was interviewed for the “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel after winning a fifth game to become eligible for the tournament.
“I was excited to come and play one game,” she said. “Now this is more money than I have ever seen in my life.”
Asked how she might use the money, Jones said, “I have a flat tire right now that I need to fix. That’s the first thing I need to do.”
Jones, who keeps up with “Jeopardy!” in pop culture, was competing against more than just contestants during her time on the show. She was competing against Cameron Diaz.
“In the intro sequence to the Charlie’s Angels movie that stars Cameron Diaz, she wins five days in a row,” Jones said. “In my mind, when I was competing, that was a little joke that I had with myself was that I wanted to beat Cameron Diaz’s five-day score.”
Mission accomplished. Diaz “won” $118,599. Jones’ five-day total was $130,803.
Tulsan's Jeopardy! run ends: See the final clues from her nine episodes
Who is MacKenzie Jones?
Day 1 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 17)
Day 2 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 18)
Day 3 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 19)
Day 4 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 20)
Day 5 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 21)
Day 6 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 24)
Day 7 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 25)
Day 8 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 26)
Day 9 Final Jeopardy question (aired Feb. 27)
Journalism worth your time and money
FEATURED VIDEO