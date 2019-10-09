A veteran of Tulsa television, longtime News on 6 anchor Terry Hood has announced her upcoming retirement. Her farewell newscast will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
“This announcement is really bittersweet for me,” Hood, who co-anchors KOTV’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts, said in a news release.
“I’m leaving my News On 6 family and viewers whom I’ve always loved. I’ve experienced pretty much everything Tulsa has to offer in my 32 years at News On 6, but without a doubt, it’s the Tulsa community and people who I’ll miss the most.”
Hood said she has grown as a person and in her profession during her time in Tulsa.
“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to stay at one place for so long and I’m glad that my departure is on the best of terms,” she said. “Now, I’m looking forward to building a new life with my fiancé in Oklahoma City.”
Lori Fullbright will fill Hood’s former position.
Hood, who joined News On 6 in 1987, calls herself an Oklahoman by choice. She grew up in Colorado and briefly worked with a local news station in Casper, Wyoming before joining the Griffin Communications family. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado.
Hood’s writing and reporting have earned her a number of awards from professional organizations and associations during her 32-year career, including an Emmy in 2008 for coverage of an ice storm in December 2007.
The release said Hood has had the pleasure of telling the stories of many prominent Oklahomans and the stories of people with Oklahoma ties who have shaped our world, including Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Ryan Tedder, Kristin Chenoweth, Dr. Tom Coburn, Scott Pelley and Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf.
Hood has volunteered extensively on behalf of News On 6. She’s an avid supporter of The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, helping to raise community awareness and thousands of dollars for the Food for Kids Backpack program.
“Terry’s impact on our station as well as Tulsa has been immense,” David Griffin, Griffin Communications’ chairman and CEO, said in the release.
“She is the definition of a professional with intelligence, charisma and charm to boot. Her commitment to our station and to Tulsa is unmatched, and I want to thank her for her steadfast leadership. Her work at the news desk, in the field and even volunteering in the community shows her big heart. She’s a very versatile anchor who we’re sad to see go, but know it’s on her own terms, so we couldn’t be happier for her. We wish her the best in Oklahoma City and beyond.”
