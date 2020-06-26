Jennifer Garner

Actress Jennifer Garner, whose mother grew up on a farm near Locust Grove, is tackling a real-life role for an Apple TV series, “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.”

The source material for the series is Amy Silverstein’s memoir that bears the same title. It delves into Silverstein’s experiences preparing for and recovering for a heart transplant with the help of her close circle of friends.

Silverstein is scheduled to speak at a June 30 virtual event hosted by The Pickup Line. The event, a Beauty & The Book live book chat, begins at 6:30 p.m. You can register at eventbrite.com.

Silverstein will be speaking about the book, her experience and possibly will give insight into what to expect from the TV adaptation, according to a news release.

The Pickup Line is a women-owned newsletter started by former New York City reporters.

