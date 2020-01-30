kiajosh.jpg

Tulsa's Josh Jacobs in the ad for Kia. 

Kia’s commercial for Super Bowl 54 was filmed in Tulsa recently and stars former McLain High School football star Josh Jacobs, who is now the starting running back for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

The ad addresses youth homelessness, which is something Jacobs dealt with while growing up in Tulsa.

"My path hasn't been an easy one and I hope together we can help and inspire the next generation," Jacobs wrote in an Instagram post with a video of the ad.

For every yard gained during Sunday’s Super Bowl, Kia’s Yards Against Homelessness initiative will donate $1,000 to three charity partners. One of those is Positive Tomorrows, an Oklahoma City elementary school that says it is specifically for homeless children. 

Jacobs recently made national news when he bought his father a house in Owasso.  

Jacobs starred at McLain High School before signing with Alabama in 2016 and then became the 24th overall selection in the NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders in 2019. The team is now based in Las Vegas. 

Tulsa World Sports Columnist Guerin Emig tells Jacobs' story: Josh Jacobs' extraordinary path from north Tulsa to NFL first forged by his father 

