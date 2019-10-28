Spoilers follow for the aired episodes of HBO's "Watchmen," as well as for the 1985 comic:
Racism is so intertwined with America that overseas, a German commander is drafting a flier seemingly encouraging black U.S. troops to defect. "Do you enjoy the same rights as white people in America?" The flier makes its way back to Tulsa via O.B., who uses it when it comes time to write a note for his son, Will Reeves: "Watch over this boy."
Will reveals himself only to be the man who strung up Police Chief Judd Crawford when Angela Abar brings the 105-year-old back to her bakery. But is he also the descendant of the famous Marshal Bass Reeves? Claiming to have psychic powers "like Doctor Manhattan," Will says he used them to trap and kill Judd because of the skeletons in his closet. It's important to note that in the Watchmen universe, even the costumed superheros were not super-abled. The only hero to have powers was Doctor Manhattan.
Angela may be something special, however; as the audience learns when her memory flashes back to White Night, she should have been killed when Rorschach-masked killers enter her home with shotguns. It's unclear how she lives, as the scene cuts from a shotgun pointed at her head to Angela waking up in the hospital with Judd. On White Night, 40 coordinated attacks at the homes of police officers took the life of Angela's partner, whose children she later adopts. The oldest child, Topher, takes the news of Judd's death with apparent apathy ("He was a policeman. Policemen die.") but gets emotional anyway as Angela reminds him that her parents also died tragically.
At this point, we cut to "American Hero Story," a program with so many warnings that children are told not to view it even while supervised. It's 1938, and Hooded Justice is violently handling a convenience store robbery. His narration is about having so much anger that he had to do something, so he put on the costume, like replacing his skin.
Back in the present, Angela pretends to faint during a somber gathering at the Crawfords' home so that she can gain access to Judd's personal belongings. Mozart's "Lacrimosa" seems a fitting soundtrack for a black woman finding the skeleton in her beloved boss's closet: a KKK hood, with Judd's badge affixed to the robe.
Another cut to Wales, as the distinguished gentleman (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias) rides a horse named after Alexander the Great's stallion. He picks a tomato from what looks like an apple tree and takes a bite before destroying the rest in his hand. It's an odd visual that goes unexplained. Inside the estate, he directs his servants in the play that serves as Doctor Manhattan's origin story: The body of nuclear physicist Jon Osterman is destroyed when he becomes trapped in his intrinsic field generator, but he comes back as the (very blue and very naked) Doctor Manhattan. The servant playing Osterman dies in a not-at-all-fake fire, but it seems Veidt has numerous copies of his female and male servants to replace him. They deposit the body in the basement. "We'll have a use for him before too long," Veidt says.
The big reveal of the episode comes with the return to Angela's bakery, where she returns to find Will escaped his cuffs, left and came back. She learns that Will is a survivor of the Tulsa Massacre and that she is his granddaughter. "Your parents never said anything about me?" She doesn't get a chance to clear up the mystery, however, as the "friends in high places" Will was bragging about appear in an aircraft to spirit him away.
Extras and Easter eggs
HBO has launched a companion website for "Watchmen" fans to find extras: hbo.com/peteypedia. Among those PDFs is a legal brief titled "The Road to Reparations," which was created by editing the real legal dissent in Alexander v. State of Oklahoma from Dec. 13, 2004. From that brief: "Perhaps the most repugnant fact regarding the history of the Tulsa Massacre is that it was virtually forgotten, with the notable exception of those who witnessed it on both sides, for seventy-five (75) years."
The New Frontiersman, the publication to which Rorschach leaked his journal, is now blaring a headline about the global squidfall events baffling scientists. Through a memo at hbo.com/peteypedia, the audience learns the New Frontiersman editor was deeply racist and supported the KKK publicly. The memo also confirms the paper did print the journal, though its authenticity was never fully proven. Nite Owl and Silk Spectre continued their costumed vigilante work but were arrested in 1995 for violating the federal law, the memo also says.
The paparazzi that crash at the scene of the hanging are using wings that make them look a lot like Mothman, one of the original Minutemen costumed heroes, who also had troubles with the tech.
Cal notes during the flashback to White Night that it's "two minutes to midnight," a reference to the Doomsday Clock, which was also referenced in the Watchmen graphic novel. The metaphorical clock symbolizes how close mankind is to facilitating its own destruction, and in our universe, it's also two minutes to midnight.
Doctor Manhattan's powers are discussed in detail: He can replicate himself in bodies that can act independently, and he can change size dramatically. But twice the audience is told he cannot make himself look like a normal human.
Angela's kids are costumed in one scene: an owl (Nite Owl references seem to follow Angela) and a pirate. The kids are joking about drowning Cal, and Angela advises them to fill his pockets with rocks to weigh him down. This is reminiscent of the comic-within-a-comic "Tales of the Black Freighter," told from the perspective of a man who is drowning. In the original Watchmen, the Black Freighter storyline would appear when Ozymandias was able to advance his controversial plan.
Another piece of technology that looks like Nite Owl's: Angela's goggles with X-ray and night vision.
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is Treasury Secretary under President Robert Redford in this world.
In this world, the Victims of Racial Violence Act seems to gives specific people access to reparations money, as Angela finds through a DNA search at the Greenwood Cultural Center. In reality, the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Reconciliation Act of 2001 was created to provide funding for victims' descendants through the Tulsa Reconciliation Education and Scholarship Program.
Confirming even more obviously that the gentleman in Wales is Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, the quote at the end of his play "The Watchmaker's Son" is significant: It's what Doctor Manhattan told a hopeful Ozymandias in the wake of the 3 million killed in the 1985 squid attack. Veidt had asked if he "did the right thing in the end," to which Doctor Manhattan — who sees the past, present and future all at the same time — replied dismally, "Nothing ever ends."