Spoilers follow for episode one of HBO's "Watchmen," as well as for the 1985 comic:
The carnage of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre almost erases the memory of a key scene "Watchmen" shows viewers in its opening moments. A boy, black, about 5 years old, sits enthralled in a silent movie theater, with Oklahoma Marshal Bass Reeves delivering justice and exposing a corrupt local sheriff. Reeves looks a bit like Hooded Justice in the film, and the boy seems to idolize him like a superhero.
But there are no heroes outside. The silent movie pianist is crying when she hustles the boy out of the theater with his father, O.B., and into a Greenwood in chaos. Sensitive viewers might cry, too, because the depiction of the massacre pulls no punches. Bullets find their marks from flying planes and from the rifles of Klansmen roaming Tulsa's historic black district. There is no shortage of disturbing images as death found hundreds during the massacre, including children.
The boy, however, makes it to a mechanic's shop where his parents say goodbye after tucking him into a crate to be spirited out of town along with another family. O.B. hastily writes a note with large letters: Watch over this boy. When the crate he's in gets shot, the audience sees from his perspective as the truck rolls out of Tulsa's Greenwood, already ablaze. An explosion cuts off the scene violently. The boy awakens to find the truck overturned and its occupants killed, except a baby girl who was thrown from the vehicle. He picks up the child swaddled in an American flag design and begins walking, the fire and smoke from Greenwood rising in the background.
The cut to Sept. 8, 2019, is artful: "Crushed Up" by Future plays in an electric-powered pickup truck traveling the same direction down the now-paved road the boy was just walking. The rap music turning off for a subsequent traffic stop; the driver white, the cop black. Despite a tense situation, the driver quietly challenges the Tulsa officer, Charlie Sutton, for covering his face with a mask. A Rorschach-style mask visible in the driver's glove compartment prompts Sutton to return to his cruiser; he calls in a request for his service weapon to be unlocked.
Sutton, forced to defend his request, explains the driver is likely with the Seventh Kavalry, a white supremacist group. The responding officer, Panda, grills Sutton before begrudgingly "buzzing" the device to unlock the firearm. However, the delay proved too long. Sutton's chest fills with bullets as the driver, now masked, empties several rounds through the cruiser's windshield.
A jarring cut brings the viewer to a performance of "Oklahoma!" with an all-black cast. Police Chief Judd Crawford (Don Johnson) is in the audience and seems dismayed to be pulled away when a masked officer arrives to inform him about Sutton, who is still alive. He meets Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) at the hospital, where they discuss the Kavalry making waves again after an apparent three-year hiatus. The only clue from the scene with Sutton, according to Looking Glass: a head of romaine. "You don't start a war over goddamned lettuce, Wade," Judd says to his detective.
When Angela Abar (Regina King) is introduced, it's in her kid's classroom, where a poster of a giant squid on the wall could indicate that the climax of the 1985 Watchmen comic has become part of the curriculum. We also learn that in this history, Vietnam became a U.S. state after Doctor Manhattan helped America win the war there. Angela says she was in the police there before joining the force in Tulsa, where she was injured in a targeted attack on what she calls White Night. "That was before officers were allowed to wear masks."
Driving home with her child, Angela stops when a siren sounds, and a storm of small squid rains down for about five seconds. The routine with which she steps out after to squeegee the smelly goo off the windshield might indicate this is a common occurrence, and a newspaper headline shows it's not just in Tulsa: "Squid storm kills two in Boise homeless camp."
Back at home, Angela's husband hands her a pager with an alert reading "Little Big Horn." She makes her way to her bakery in Greenwood, where a man in a wheelchair (Louis Gossett Jr.) is sitting outside. He seems to know her answer is BS when she says the bakery will open in a couple of months. "You think I can lift 200 pounds?" he asks before she shrugs him off and suits up in a dark hooded cloak and mask. Someone didn't really retire, we have to assume as she busts into a trailer and throws a white guy into the trunk of her badass 1970s-era coupe.
In the police station, Judd explains that the Seventh Kavalry has re-emerged and invokes Article Four, which presumably allows officers to respond "warrants-free, weapons hot." Panda, who turns out to be a black officer with an actual Panda head as a mask, warns Judd it'll prove to be a mistake. The chief responds "It's my funeral."
The guy in Angela's trunk turns out to be a "bleach-smelling" usual suspect she knew the chief would want rounded up, so Looking Glass takes him into the "pod" for interrogation. The walls of the pod are projection screens: We see a milk ad. Astronauts on the moon. A self-immolation. Mount Roosevelt with Nixon's face added. The painting "American Gothic." An ink blot. Rosie the riveter. Harriet Tubman. The Ku Klux Klan. The man is asked over and over about his association with the Seventh Kavalry. The pod turns out to be a biofeedback machine designed to measure response to the images, but the man gave up no intel.
Angela, who while masked is Sister Night, walks the man away from the pod, apologizing for roughing him up before. But she then shoves him into a closed cell, and we hear her beating him off-camera. Blood flows out from underneath the door. She emerges with the info they were looking for, and they launch an offensive at a cattle ranch.
The Kavalry is collecting batteries from watches at the ranch, where they were prepared for a fight. Sister Night manages to take out two shooters arming a machine gun mounted in a pickup truck before overpowering the man left inside, who eats a suicide pill before she can question him. Outside, the Kavalry are trying to escape with the batteries in a small plane. Judd and another masked officer, Pirate Jenny (Jessica Camacho) are in an airship that looks like Nite Owl's, and they use its signature flamethrower weapon to take out the plane. They crash land but emerge safely.
The show takes viewers on a strange interlude in Wales, where a distinguished gentleman rides a white stallion up to his grand country estate. His servants are trying to celebrate an anniversary for the man; without explaining, they present him with a cake and a horseshoe to cut it. Awkwardly, the gentleman takes a bite and dismisses the cake. The male servant presents another gift: a restored pocketwatch. The man appears affected but not overly pleased, and he announces that he has written a tragic play, "The Watchmaker's Son," that the two servants will perform.
The next scene shows Judd and Jane Crawford eating dinner at the Abars. Their kids call him Uncle Judd. He leaves the room to sniff what appears to be cocaine, a fact Angela and Jane are both aware of. After dinner, Angela explains that the Kavalry was collecting lithium batteries, which in this world have been discontinued after "making people sick." Judd guesses they're trying to make a cancer bomb and worries about the end of the world.
Inside the Crawfords', Jane is watching a TV ad for "American Hero Story," which features nameplates for the original costumed superheros of Watchmen history: Captain Metropolis, Comedian, Moth Man, Dollar Bill, the Silhouette, Silk Spectre, Nite Owl. Hooded Justice is seen at the end of the ad. Judd is on the phone, debriefing the governor. When he is informed Sutton has woken up, he suits up and departs for the hospital. Spike strips deflate his tires, and a floodlight cuts the scene.
Angela and her husband, mid-coitus, deal with a ringing phone. Angela picks up, and a man drops her father's name. Tells her where to go, "Something you need to see there." Says he knows her, so she won't need her mask. The same floodlight that blinded Judd greets her there, at a giant oak tree on a hill. The light turns off and she sees the man in the wheelchair. On his chest, the note: "Watch over this boy." Next to him, Judd Crawford hangs, dead. His badge is on the ground under him, with blood dotting it in the same pattern as the bloody Watchmen happy face logo. It seems the wheelchair man could lift 200 pounds after all.
Extras, Easter eggs:
When Judd Crawford makes his way to Sutton's house to inform his wife of the as-yet-nonfatal shooting, her TV appears to show a live-stream from Mars, where Doctor Manhattan stands over the destruction of one of the structures he created there. The audience learns that the police do not allow officers to identify themselves as such publicly.
As Angela talks about eggs in the classroom scene, she ends up creating the iconic Watchmen happy face with yolks in a bowl on the table.
When Angela tells her kid's class about her plans to open a bakery, a surly white boy in the class replies "Did Redfordations pay for it?" Likely a reference to turmoil over the political response to several Nixon presidential terms. A headline shown later says KKK vandalism forces the Statue of Liberty to be shut down, so racism is a big deal in this alternate universe in which 9/11 presumably never happened. (One of the images projected in the pod is the NYC skyline with World Trade Center towers intact.)
In Judd's truck: A conservative talk show host is lamenting about the "30 years of Redford," talking about a six-month wait to get a gun for protection, "more land we can't live on and animals we can't kill."
Judd closes out a meeting with his police officers by speaking the Latin phrase that inspired the title of the comic: "Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?" Who watches the Watchmen?
The gentleman with the country estate is obviously Adrian Veidt, despite a newspaper headline declaring him to be dead. The cake is decorated like Ozymandias' costume, and the play title is a reference to Jon Osterman, whose father demanded he study nuclear physics instead of watchmaking, setting him up to become Doctor Manhattan. The anniversary they're celebrating could be Ozymandias' choice to kill 3 million people (faking a transdimensional attack from a giant squid) to bring an end to the Cold War.
At the police station, a video from the Seventh Kavalry plays for a room full of officers. The "we will not compromise" message pulls a lot from Rorschach: "the race traitors will shout 'save us,' and we will whisper, 'no.'" This could indicate that in this series, Rorschach's journal was in fact published by the fringe publication he leaked it to in an attempt to expose Veidt's plan.
In the pod, one of the projections is a giant squid. "Do you believe transdimensional attacks are hoaxes staged by the U.S. government?" Looking Glass asks then, a reference to what are likely considered conspiracy theories adopted by followers of Rorschach after the publication of the journal.