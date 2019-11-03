Spoilers follow for the aired episodes of HBO's "Watchmen," as well as the original 1985 comic.
When a main character from the 1985 series appears, it should be in style. And FBI agent Laurie Blake has one hell of an introduction. She shows just how far she's come from her Silk Spectre days when she takes down a Batman-like vigilante in a bank-robbery sting operation. She mocks him as a joke after nearly killing him.
Silk Spectre, we learn in the Peteypedia companion site, was arrested along with Nite Owl for violating the Keene Act making masked vigilantism illegal in 1995. Now she's kicking ass in the FBI's anti-vigilantism unit and drawing the attention of presidential hopeful Sen. Joe Keene. He's the son of the law's namesake and ironically was the legislator who put masks on police in his home state of Oklahoma, where it apparently brought crime down 80%.
When Keene asks Laurie to investigate Judd Crawford's death, he brings up the possibility that someone is trying to start a war by making it look like the Seventh Kalvary assassinated the TPD chief. He dangles an interesting carrot for Laurie: a presidential pardon of Nite Owl.
Dale Petey comes along to Tulsa as Laurie's only backup, and he shows off his extensive historical knowledge of costumed heroes. But he shares some inaccurate hearsay about Adrian Veidt being reported dead but living in Argentina after having gotten plastic surgery.
Laurie arrives in Tulsa questioning how local cops are handling the investigation into Judd's murder. She gets under Looking Glass' skin (mask?) in the pod by calling it a racist detector, and she gets to Angela at Judd's funeral where she makes a rude comment about there being no difference between a masked vigilante and a masked cop.
The drama at the funeral shows how dangerous the Seventh Kavalry seem to find Joe Keene politically, as they fail in an attempt to take him hostage with a suicide bomber.
Cut to another failure, this one in the country where Veidt is experimenting with one of his clone servants and some kind of mysterious scuba-type gear for a "venture into the great beyond." Space? The servant dies a horrible frozen death, which infuriates Veidt so much that he rides into forbidden territory to take down a bison with a bow and arrow. The game warden, whose symbol is a pirate-like skull and crossbones on a black field, fires upon Veidt when he approaches the bison and later sends a letter of admonishment. It's in Veidt's dramatic dictated letter of response that the character finally names himself. We also get to see him don the Ozymandias costume, which looks quite odd on an old man.
Back in Tulsa, Keene still has the Kavalryman's blood on his collar as he speaks in a news conference. He's asked about the Russians building an intrinsic field generator. "Right now here is where the war is at," he answers.
Laurie finds Angela in the cemetery looking into the tunnel the Kavalryman used to get at the funeral. She tries to intimidate her with information: She knows there was a wheelchair at the crime scene, something secret in Judd's closet that Angela saw before it disappeared. Laurie implies that the FBI thinks TPD is covering something up, including Angela, who might think she's doing the right thing "like good guys think." But Laurie, who once wore the costume herself, says she "eats good guys for breakfast" now.
The episode is bookended by Laurie in a Trieu booth that lets callers send a message to Doctor Manhattan on Mars. It's the same location where Angela watched Will Reeves be lifted away inside her SUV at the end of episode two. Laurie again implies that the costumed heroes have always been jokes, and her message alludes to Nite Owl, Ozymandias and Doctor Manhattan going to hell for what they did during their tenure as "heroes."
In the message that's for Doctor Manhattan, Laurie's joke is that he already was in hell and knew that was his fate. She says she knows he stopped caring about humanity decades ago, though people on Earth still hold out hope despite his departure to Mars. But when she steps out and Angela's SUV falls from the sky under a glimmering red Mars, Laurie laughs raucously as she surmises Doctor Manhattan is more involved than she or anyone on Earth might think.
Extras and Easter eggs
The episode's title is inspired by lyrics from the Devo song Laurie plays in her apartment, "She was killed by space junk." The "she" in the lyrics is a woman named Sally. Laurie's mother, the original Silk Spectre, was Sally Jupiter. But the title also might be familiar to Tulsans who know the story of Lottie Williams, who actually lived to tell the tale when in 1997 space debris hit her in Tulsa.
In the episode-long joke, Laurie outlines Veidt's plan from the 1985 story: to drop a giant squid on New York, killing 3 million people to "save the world" by making people too afraid of the unknown to fight with one another.
In this universe where Robert Redford is president and Dr. Oz is surgeon general, author John Grisham is a Supreme Court judge, a headline announcing his retirement tells us.
The Defense of Police Act isn't active across the U.S.: Masks are only common on Tulsa cops, but Keene talks about interest in other cities in the South. Keene is asked at one point about Russians building an intrinsic field generator, but he points back to the Seventh Kavalry, saying "the war is here." Is Russia trying to create another Doctor Manhattan?
Judd Crawford's funeral is at Tartarus Acres. Tartarus in Greek mythology was a dungeon of eternal torment.
Petey and Laurie stay at a hotel named for the comic-within-a-comic from the 1985 series, "Tales from the Black Freighter."
The "vast and insidious conspiracy" Will Reeves warns is centered in Tulsa seems to have a lot to do with Sen. Joe Keene. Jane Crawford ran Joe Keene's Senate campaign, and the senator uses his clout to get the FBI to investigate Judd's murder as more than just a Seventh Kavalry assassination.
The image of a squid is magnified in one of the many project stations in Adrian Veidt's workroom. The tomatoes that Veidt has been growing have been shared with the appreciative game warden, who may be employed as a kind of overseer for Veidt's "captivity." Perhaps Lady Trieu buying Veidt's failing company has something to do with his current exile. She seems to have built a successful communication company from the ashes after Veidt's technology was connected to a cancer caused by Doctor Manhattan.
"Comedy begets tragedy" is the tagline of the promoted season of the show-within-a-show, "American Hero Story." In the 1985 story, Rorschach finds the Comedian's costume in a secret compartment in the closet of Edward Blake. Blake raped the original Silk Spectre, and late in the 1985 story, Laurie, the new Silk Spectre, finds out she was the product of that union. She's apparently come to terms with it since, having taken her father's last name. Laurie notes in the crypt conversation with Sister Night that, like Judd, her father had a secret closet compartment, too.
Laurie has a beloved sex toy inspired by Doctor Manhattan that she keeps in a case lined with a vintage Esquire cover. It features her, nude blocked by the backside of a blue body, with the title "Silk Spectre takes Manhattan." Laurie was the second woman Doctor Manhattan fell for after Janey Slater, and their relationship collapsed publicly during the 1985 story, when Laurie became close to Dan Dreiberg (Nite Owl). Laurie now keeps an owl as a pet.
Related content
'Watchmen' director on Tulsa Race Massacre: 'I was ashamed to learn ... it's real' through a screenplay