When Teresa Miller was working on what would become her first novel, “Remnants of Glory,” she made it a point to seek out advice and counsel from other writers.
Some were famous, such as Harper Lee and Eudora Welty; others were less well-known. But none of them was from Miller’s home state of Oklahoma.
“To be honest, I really wasn’t all that aware of other writers in Oklahoma,” she said. “I suppose it’s because we all have a tendency not to value as much what’s here in our hometown as much as we do things that come from other places.”
However, in the 19-year gap between Miller’s first novel and the publication of her second, “Family Correspondence,” Teresa Miller became extremely aware of Oklahoma’s rich and varied literary history and worked to make sure that history was widely known and celebrated.
In 1995, Miller — who at the time was teaching at Rogers State University in Claremore — founded the Oklahoma Center for Poets and Writers and launched what would be for many years its signature event, the Celebration of Books, as well as “Writing Out Loud, a public television series that featured Miller’s in-depth interviews with writers.
“I had the worst case of ‘second novel syndrome,’” Miller said. “I was just so intimidated at the thought of writing that I could hardly write a sentence. Doing ‘Writing Out Loud’ was about the only way I could keep my hand in, so to speak — maybe I couldn’t write, but I could talk about writing. And along the way I got all sorts of great advice from so many wonderful writers.”
While the center would bring to Tulsa such nationally acclaimed writers as Maya Angelou, Edward Albee, Amy Tan, Dennis Lehane, Anne Lamott and Neil Gaiman, the main focus of Miller’s work was on Oklahoma writers.
And it is for her efforts as a writer, educator and champion of the state’s literary past and present that has earned Teresa Miller a place in the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame.
Miller will be inducted into the hall in a ceremony Nov. 22 at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, where Miller taught until 2015, when she retired to devote herself to writing.
Best-selling novelist P.C. Cast, who wrote her first novel while Miller’s student, will introduce Miller, and a conversation between Miller and award-winning novelist Rilla Askew will follow.
Miller said she was quite taken aback when she was first told of the honor.
“I was just completely overwhelmed and humbled,” she said. “I know there are many other Oklahoma writers, most of whom are a lot more famous than I am, who deserve a place in the Hall of Fame.
“But I came to realize that this is more for the students I’ve taught, people who are still working hard to tell their stories and make their voices heard,” Miller said.
Mary Larson, co-director of the Center for Oklahoma Studies, which oversees the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame, said “It’s an appropriate time to recognize Teresa’s many contributions, both as an author and as a tireless champion for other writers in the state.”
The Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame was founded in 1991 by Joye Swain, a Norman writer whose husband, Dwight V. Swain, taught writing at the University of Oklahoma.
“Joye started the hall as a way to honor our state’s literary history,” Miller said. “When I started the Center for Poets and Writers, I approached Joye about taking over the Hall of Fame and maintaining it, and she was very much for that. And I wanted to make sure that we continued her vision for the Hall of Fame.
“That’s one reason why, when I was told about my induction, one of the first people I called was Joye,” she said. “I wanted to be sure that this would be in keeping with what she thought the Hall of Fame should be, and I was pleased that she was pleased with it.”
In addition to her two novels, Miller is also the author of a memoir, “Means of Transit,” and was the co-editor and a contributor to the anthology “Love Can Be: A Literary Collection About Our Animals."
She has high praise for how OSU-Tulsa has continued the mission of the Center for Poets and Writers, and said the success of the Tulsa Literary Coalition and Magic City Books is proof Oklahoma's love of literature continues to be strong.
Since her retirement from teaching, Miller has been working on her third novel, to be titled “Provenance.” Originally, the book was to be published under the auspices of Pat Conroy, whose frequent visits to Tulsa for OCPW events led to a strong friendship.
“However, since Pat died, the imprint he was planning on is no more,” Miller said. “But to me, Pat will forever a part of this project. I doubt I would have written this book without his encouragement.
“Pat was a true real mentor for me,” she said. “One thing that he always told me, which was what he always told himself about his own writing, was ‘dig deeper.’ That was his way of saying he wanted me to be better, and to keep trying to do better. With my other books, I always felt they weren’t as good as they could be. So now that I have the luxury of time, where I can really focus on writing, I’m wanting to make sure this book is the best I can do.”
