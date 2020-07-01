This weekend, a live-streaming event will offer an opportunity to both see a documentary about the the small town of Terlton and a fireworks plant explosion that killed 21 people there and to help the community.
"Terlton" is Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo's short-film documentary about the Pawnee County town that saw one-fourth of its community killed in the 1985 explosion at Aerlex Corp.
Harjo debuted the film last summer at the second annual Circle Cinema Film Festival.
This week, he's working with Mercury Lounge Tulsa to use the venue's social media outlets to live-stream the film on three consecutive days beginning with Friday, July 3, at 7 p.m. and followed by Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
The film can be seen at those times on both the venue's Facebook page (facebook.com/mercuryloungetulsa) and its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/mercuryloungetulsa), according to a press release.
All donations from the live-streaming event will go to the Terlton 4th of July Fund, according to the release.
“Really what drew me to it isn’t the tragedy," Harjo told the Tulsa World in 2019. "It’s the fact that the community did their mourning, then turned it into a celebration of life. A celebration to never forget the people they lost that day in 1985. It’s beautiful.”
Harjo made his film with producers Jeremy Charles, Bobby Dean Orcutt, Jessica McEver and Marissa Burger; editor-cinematographer Kyle Bell; and with music by John Calvin Abney.