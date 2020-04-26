Back in those long-ago times when visitors to Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art could freely roam the gardens and grounds, it wasn’t uncommon to cross paths with one of the cats who calls the midtown museum home.
Since the museum closed to the public out of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the Philbrook cats have had only the members of the skeletal staff that looks after the facility to keep them company.
So the museum decided to put out a call for friends of the Philbrook felines to drop the quarantined kitties a note, with the promise that the grateful recipients would respond in kind.
Turns out that the Philbrook cats — a pair of female felines known as Perilla and Cleome (“Cleo” to her close friends and correspondents) — have fans all over the country.
“We thought we would get letters mostly from the Tulsa area and maybe a bit beyond that,” said Jeff Martin, communications manager at Philbrook. “Then came the deluge.”
The call for pen pals for the Philbrook cats caught the attention of People magazine, which shared it on its social media platforms. And the letters began to roll in.
“We have received letters from every state in the country,” Martin said. “And we’ve had at least one that came from the United Kingdom.”
That U.K. missive — addressed to Perilla, who since her gregarious brother, Acer, retired to a private home earlier this year, is the doyenne of the Philbrook cats — was from staff members at the Royston & District Museum & Art Gallery in Royston, England, just about an hour’s drive north of London.
“The gardens where you live look lovely,” the letter reads. “We admire your philosophy — sit around all day and let others do the work! Nicely played. Anyhoo, stay safe and get lots of sleeps.”
“We have received letters that were obviously written by children,” Martin said, holding up as evidence an envelope bearing the words “The Phillibrook Cat’s” written in bold blue pen strokes. “We’ve got letters where it’s obvious the parents are doing the writing for their children. And we have letters from adults who just love cats.”
Many envelopes are decorated with stickers, and some people have sent along drawings and cat toys.
“We have a lot of large envelopes that have ‘Do Not Bend’ on them,” Martin said.
The idea for the pen pal program came up during the regular virtual meetings Philbrook staff members have held since the shutdown.
“We have a special channel on (the virtual meeting program) Slack where everyone shares any and all ideas they might have about ways we can continue to interact with our public,” Martin said. “Diane (Shen) in our development department suggested the pen pal idea.”
The museum has created special stationery for each cat, and about six volunteers will begin writing the answering letters once the stationery arrives.
“One of the criteria was that they had to have really good handwriting,” Martin said. “Each person has been assigned a specific cat, and we worked up personality profiles for Perilla and Cleome to help them with the replies.
“Perilla is a pretty chill cat,” he said. “She’s kind of a homebody who likes to be pampered and have things brought to her. Cleome is much more active, although she’s pretty shy. If you do see her out and about, she’s probably about to pounce on something. She’s quite the hunter.”
The Philbrook cats have become social media stars, thanks to regular posts about their activities on social media (although one early experiment with “cat cams” did not quite go as planned, as the collar-mounted video camera live-streamed one of the cats dispatching a baby rabbit).
Much of that social media presence was built around Acer, who was the most gregarious of the three cats. Acer is the subject of the recently published children’s book, “The Cat Who Got Framed” by Katie Turner, and he was known to do everything from crash wedding parties to inserting himself into staged photo shoots.
“We had one girl come here to shoot her senior pictures, and as she was lying down for one pose, Acer just climbed onto her back and sat there,” Martin said. “I think she ended up using those shots as her senior picture.”
Health problems led to Acer being “retired” earlier this year. Martin said he is now living with a family and seems to have recovered from his ailments.
“We’ve had a lot of people asking if they can write to Acer,” Martin said. “And yes, they can — we will be forwarding Acer’s mail to his new address.”
Martin said one of the charms about the project is that it centers around something that, for many people, is at best a novelty and at worst, unheard of — receiving a handwritten letter through the U.S. Mail.
“I think a lot of people have forgotten what it’s like to get a letter in the mail,” he said. “I know that my mail is either junk mail or bills.”
By chance, Cleome the cat was waiting for your humble correspondent as I returned to my car. She acknowledged me with a glance and a noncommittal “Meow.”
When asked for her response to the idea of people from around the country writing letters to her, Cleome gave the feline equivalent to the Gallic shrug and pretended to be captivated by something on the far horizon invisible to the human eye.
Knowing that I had been suitably dismissed, I thanked her for her time and went on my way.
