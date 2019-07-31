What makes a great craft summer beer?
It has to quench your thirst, not have too much alcohol and — probably the most important thing — taste great.
I don’t think there’s a better feeling than drinking a great local beer after being hot and thirsty.
You can call them lake beers, lawn-mowing beers, crushable beers ... The beer you choose can also make an impact on your memories of the holiday, the vacation, the reunion.
Here are a few great choices of Oklahoma beers to quench your thirst during the height of summer. Many are available in Tulsa restaurants.
American Solera’s Florida Beach Vacation
A collaboration with Florida’s Cigar City Brewing Co., described as a sour India Pale Ale with pineapple, lychee, milk sugar and sugar cane.
Find it: American Solera, 1803 S. 49th West Ave., and SOBO, 108 E. 18th St.
Cabin Boys’ Goin’ Stag
A Belgian ale single-malt, single-hopped, it comes in at 5.2% ABV. Taste is described as dehydrated pineapple, Belgian spice and fruity esters.
Find it: Cabin Boys taproom, 1717 E. Seventh St., and at liquor stores and in some restaurants.
Cabin Boys’ Cast-A-Line Kolsch style ale
This refreshing German-style ale gives you a splash of biscuit, lemongrass and pear.
Find it: Cabin Boys, 1717 E. Seventh St., and in grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
Dead Armadillo’s High Tops
A pale wheat ale.
Find it: Dead Armadillo taproom, 1004 E. Fourth St., and liquor stores.
Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Pool Toy
A rosé-inspired gose, a tart wheat German beer with salt added. Plums impart a refreshing fruit profile and an unmistakable color hue. This seasonal is only brewed during the summer months.
Find it: Available at the Heirloom taproom, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.; Duet, McNellie’s South, R Bar & Grill and Andolini’s on Cherry Street.
Marshall Brewing Co.’s Arrowhead Pale Ale
An American pale ale crafted to provide refreshment as a lighter, highly quaffable ale complimented by unique aromatic citrus notes that tickle the nose and enliven the palate.
Find it: Marshall’s taproom, 1742 E. Sixth St., and in grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
Marshall Brewing Co.’s This Land Lager
This Land Lager is a celebration of brewmaster Eric Marshall’s time in Germany and the passion he developed for perfectly executed lagers while studying and apprenticing.
Find it: Marshall’s taproom, 1742 E. Sixth St., and in grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.’s Galaxy Pale Ale
Brewed well more than 50 times in its early development and perfected for production, GPA has light, sweet malt tones and a refreshing citrus and exotic fruit presence with a hint of earthy, floral hop flavors.
Find it: Nothing’s Left taproom, 1502 E. Sixth St., and in grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
Nine Band Brewing Co.’s T-Town Lager
An easy-drinking, American-style lager.
Find it: Nine Band’s taproom at Osage Casino, 1211 W. 36th St. North, and in liquor stores.
Elk Valley Brewing Co.’s Straight Razor Pale Ale
It is brewed with high-quality malts, Pacific Northwest hops, Australian hops and a clean finishing yeast.
Find it: In liquor stores.
Elk Valley Brewing Co.’s Tenkiller Pilsner
An American pilsner brewed with pilsner malt, 6-row barley, flaked corn and American hops.
Find it: In liquor stores.
COOP ALE Works’ Saturday Siren
A crisp and refreshing pilsner built for sunny days. Dry hop additions of Idaho 007 and Comet bring new world flavor to this old-world style.
Find it: In grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
COOP ALE Works’ Fly Me Away IPA
Inspired by Oklahoma’s colorful aviation history and featuring fruity, juicy hop flavors, this IPA is as hazy as the cabin of a 1960s jetliner.
Find it: In grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
Prairie Artisan Ales’ Standard
It is a light, crisp farmhouse ale with a hoppy finish. This beer is dry-hopped with Motueka hops, a lovely New Zealand hop with a spicy lime-like flavor and aroma.
Find it: In grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
Roughtail Brewing Co.’s Pale Ale
Four different varieties of hops give Roughtail Pale Ale a tropical fruit and citrus flavor indicative of a West Coast-style pale ale.
Find it: Roughtail’s taproom, 1279 N. Air Depot Blvd., in Midwest City and in grocery, convenience and liquor stores.
Renaissance Brewing Co.’s Renaissance Gold
A highly drinkable, German-style golden ale.
Find it: Renaissance taproom, 1147 S. Lewis Ave., and liquor stores.
Iron Monk’s Stilly Wheat
A crisp, refreshing, Belgian-style wheat ale bursting with “lemonycitrus” aromas and flavors, according to the brewery.
Find it: Iron Monk’s taproom, 519 S. Husband St., in Stillwater and in grocery, convenience and liquor stores
