Riley Korrell plays a character called Ringo in the touring production of “Stomp,” the percussion-fueled theatrical extravaganza that returns to Tulsa this week.
But drums were far from a formative influence on Korrell when he was growing up in Maryland.
“My mother owned a dance studio, and dancing was a way to keep me out of trouble,” Korrell said. “I got injured playing football in the fifth grade, to the point that I couldn’t walk for six months.
“But once I recovered, I started taking tap dance, and that sort of took over my life,” he said.
It wasn’t long after Korrell began tap dancing that he saw “Stomp” for the first time during a trip to New York City.
“I thought it was cool and that it was something maybe one day I’d get to do,” Korrell said. “So when I learned they were auditioning for the tour, I signed up.”
“Stomp” started in 1986, when co-creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas came up with a percussion routine using trash cans for a beer commercial.
Three years later, that original routine led to the creation of a full-length show, which was performed everywhere from the Montreal Comedy Festival to the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
The stage version — with Cresswell and McNicholas’ original routine, now titled “Bins,” as the show’s finale — made it to London’s West End in 1993. In February 1994, a U.S. company set up more or less permanent residence in New York City’s Orpheum Theater, where it continues to run today (the London production closed in 2018).
As for what “Stomp” is, even people who perform the show nightly have a bit of difficulty trying to explain what goes on.
In simplest terms: “Stomp” is about a group of people who might be the cleaning crew or graveyard shift in some sort of industrial work space who make use of all the common objects around them — shop brooms, grocery carts, trash cans and their lids, matchbooks and lighters, even the kitchen sink — to create musical and rhythmic mirth and mayhem.
And while the performers are listed simply by their real names, Korrell said, each one is in fact portraying a definite character.
Such as Ringo, who is described in the official documents as “like his namesake, musical and laconic.”
“Each performer is given a character and a set of guidelines that are kind of the starting point for what we do in the course of the show,” Korrell said. “There’s a character called ‘Mozzie,’ who’s the quirky guy, the one always willing to do the silly thing for a laugh. Then there’s ‘Doctor Who’ — he’s the sort who does these crazy, out-of-nowhere kind of antics. You never quite know what he’s going to do next.
“As for Ringo,” Korrell said, “I see him as the younger brother of the Doctor Who character. He’s always trying to insinuate himself into what others are doing, sort of like the bratty little brother.”
Each character also has certain segments in the show in which they are featured. For Korrell, these include “Matchboxes,” where the titular object is used as a kind of maraca; “Hands and Feet,” where complex rhythms are clapped and pounded out; “Brooms” and “Bins.”
Korrell is also featured in “Bags,” where he and two of the women in the cast try to make music using only trash bags.
While a number of the segments in “Stomp” have been part of the show from the start, Korrell said creators Cresswell and McNicholas usually add one or two new routines every few years.
For the current tour, these include “Suitcases,” where luggage becomes a kind of drum kit; and “Poltergeist.”
“In that segment,” Korrell said, “it’s as if some sort of ghost has taken control of things, and there are objects floating around that we have to make music with.”
As might be expected, “Stomp” is a physically demanding show for its performers. But there is also an element of danger.
“In the ‘Poles’ segment, it’s a little like combat,” Korrell said. “We’re really going at each other hard and fast, and there have been more than a few times when people get their knuckles whacked. And in the ‘Paint Cans’ sequence, we’re really throwing these big cans of paint at each other.
“Of course, everything is very well rehearsed, but we all know that accidents can happen,” he said. “But you try not to think about what might go wrong. You want to concentrate on giving the audience 100%.”
