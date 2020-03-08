Samantha Downing was watching a true crime documentary about a married couple who had kidnapped a woman, when an odd thought crossed her mind.
“In the documentary, it was the man who had coerced his wife into helping him,” Downing said. “And I thought, ‘It’s always the man who is the instigator of things like this. You never hear about a woman doing something like that.
“So I asked myself, ‘If a woman was going to be the sort to convince her husband into committing some kind of crime, what sort of woman would she be?’”
Downing decided such a woman would likely be a great deal like Millicent, the 39-year-old married mother of two and real estate agent, who is at the darkly beating heart of “My Lovely Wife,” Downing’s first novel.
“Millicent is this sort of extreme version of the ‘superwoman’ — she’s extremely organized, very strict about setting down rules for the family, successful in her career,” Downing said.
She also — along with the help of her unnamed husband, who narrates the action in “My Lovely Wife” — kidnaps, tortures and kills young women in between dealing with their daughter’s illnesses to showing potential clients around the expensive homes in the Florida town in which the family lives.
The couple’s crimes have become a way to keep the marital spark alive — “date night” is their code for secret meetings to plan their strategies for their next victim.
Then, the body of a young woman is found in one of the rooms of an abandoned motel. She is identified as someone who had gone missing more than a year ago. But to Millicent’s husband, she is Lindsey, one of their first victims — and someone he thought had been dead and buried a long time ago.
The discovery of Lindsey begins the unraveling of a number of secrets, as the couple’s efforts to hold their lives together take a number of wrenching turns.
Downing will be in Tulsa as part of her national tour to promote the recent paperback release of “My Lovely Wife.” The novel has garnered much acclaim, ending up on a number of “Top 10” lists for 2019.
It was recently nominated for the Edgar Award for Best First Novel by the Mystery Writers of America, has drawn approving comparisons to such works as “Gone Girl” and “Dexter,” and Amazon and Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films have purchased the film rights.
For Downing, the sudden attention has been “a little overwhelming, but I’m learning to roll with it. The biggest change is that I quit my job at the end of December, so I’m officially a full-time writer. For the longest time, I thought of writing as my hobby — it was my outlet, the way some people might play music, or go rock climbing, or whatever.”
Downing said she wrote about a dozen novels, experimenting in various genres, before “My Lovely Wife.”
“But thrillers were always what I gravitated to as a reader,” she said. “And I realized that the best way to go about writing is book is to write the book you want to read.”
Downing said she doesn’t outline or plot her books in advance, saying that every time she did that, the story ended up lacking energy and surprise “because I already knew what was going to happen.
“I figure if I can surprise myself in telling the story, then I’m going to surprise the reader as well,” she said.
As for one element of her story that surprised her most, it wasn’t one of the many plot twists but something more disquieting.
“It was the way that what Millicent and her husband do ripples out into their family and their community,” Downing said. “They look at their crimes as this very contained part of their lives, but the horrible things they do have ramifications beyond the two of them. Their ‘little secret’ profoundly changes the entire world around them.”