For at least one weekend, the Admiral Twin Drive-in was one of the busiest movie theaters in the U.S., attracting many Tulsans who had never before visited.
The Admiral Twin even found a new form of customer for weekdays and Sunday morning: churches, with congregation members able to stay in their cars and listen to a service on the drive-in's FM transmitter.
"There are churches that want to use the screen for their services (at night) because so many churches do much bigger productions these days," Admiral Twin owner Blake Smith said.
"I've got about 20 services scheduled in the next week, and I'm just trying to schedule them all. I've had 80 churches or so contact me about using it, both at night and during the day."
But Smith is still in the cinema business, alone in Tulsa amid coronavirus concerns.
After he was granted an exception last week to stay open while all other theaters closed — because of the inherent social distancing of drive-in customers watching from their cars — his plan was to keep showing double-feature movies on Friday-Sunday nights after opening on March 6 for the season.
The response last weekend from the public was resoundingly positive, reaching about 85 percent capacity on Saturday night with cars lined up on Easton Avenue in both directions, stretching toward Memorial Drive and Sheridan Road.
"We were swamped, and people were very appreciative that we were open, and it gave them something to do during this time that's not so negative," Smith said.
"Owning this drive-in has always been a bit of a roller-coaster, and I can't help but think of when we burned down (the screen tower fire in September 2010), because we were the talk of the town.
"And we were again, and from some numbers that I saw, it looks like we were among the top 10 or 15 theaters in the country (in box-office grosses."
It was more than double the normal March weekend business thanks to both the "regulars" as well as newcomers, drive-in employees said.
"A lot of first-time people," said Jake Penn at the box-office. "It was people saying, 'I never knew Tulsa had this,' or 'I saw it on Facebook and didn't know the drive-in existed,' and 'My folks used to come here years ago.'
"It was definitely different."
Fellow employee Carl Wilks could see the first-timers while directing traffic.
"People pulled up saying, 'What do I do? Where do I go?' wondering how to access the lot, and several went in the exit instead of the entrance," Wilks said.
"But mostly people said it was good to be outside."
How long that experience lasts is in question, as officials in other states increasingly issued stay-at-home orders this week and Oklahoma tightened restrictions as well.
"Maybe that happens, but as long as we're still open, I think it's something that people are showing that they appreciate," Smith said.
He added that he's been interviewed by "Inside Edition," the Los Angeles Times and others this week about the drive-in experience that people across the country that people are enjoying while multiplexes are closed.
There are about 300 drive-ins nationwide, while there are more than 5,000 cinemas.
If allowed to stay open, the owner knows that without studios releasing new movies, it won't take long for some to get tired of last week's double-feature lineup of "Onward"/"Sonic the Hedgehog" on one side of the screen tower and "I Still Believe"/"The Call of the Wild" on the other side.
That's the lineup for this weekend, too.
"I may need to look at some retro screenings, maybe a "The Goonies"/"Gremlins" double-feature, something like that if possible," he said of the 1980s hits.
That would be a change of habit for those attending the drive-in — sort of like those who came last weekend being allowed to bring in their own food for the first time with the concession stand closed.
"I know we're going to have to remind people someday when they say, ''But what about last time when we brought our food?' by telling them, 'Hey, that was during the coronavirus.'"