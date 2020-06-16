The Rev. Al Sharpton will be the keynote speaker at the “I, Too, Am America: Juneteenth Rally for Justice.”

The longtime civil rights activist, as well as founder and president of National Action Network, will join the family of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa this Friday as the keynote speaker for a commemoration of the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved African people from bondage in the United States, also known as Juneteenth, according to a news release.

The “I, Too, Am America” event will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Greenwood District and will feature live entertainment, performances, speakers, poetry, food trucks, vendors and children’s activities. Attendees will also be able to register to vote.

A full schedule of events has not been made available, but organizers have said that the event’s headline personalities, which include Sharpton, will likely be presented after 6 p.m. Friday.

Sharpton, a former minister turned activist, broadcaster and politician, has been actively involved in the fight for civil rights for more than half a century.

His most recent visits to Tulsa were in 2016 and 2017, in the wake of the shooting of Crutcher.

Earlier this month, Sharpton spoke at the funeral of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May has prompted demonstrations and protests against racism and police brutality throughout the country.

Other headline acts for “I, Too, Am America,” will be announced at a later date. Read more about the event in Wednesday’s Weekend section.

