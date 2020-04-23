It’s looking more and more like 2020 will be a year without a summer movie season.
No Memorial Day weekend blockbuster. No Tom Cruise finally returning to “Top Gun.”
What no foe could do to a Marvel hero, the pandemic has done: “Black Widow” was supposed to be the kickoff to the summer movie season next week, but she won’t show up to save the day.
Marvel movies, “Fast and Furious” movies and other summer movies that cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce make most of their box-office outside of the U.S.
So they can’t open when theaters worldwide are closed.
They have to move their release to later in the year — and in some cases to next year.
When will theaters re-open? Will they open, only to close again, as happened in China? Nobody knows.
We’ll continue to see some smaller films move to digital on-demand releases or to streaming options (Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” was opening May 29; now it’s a Disney+ release June 12.
Here are the big movies you were looking forward to seeing this summer — and when you will see them.
At this time, the earliest still-scheduled blockbuster is the new movie from filmmaker Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight”), whose “Tenet” is set for July 17 — for now.
‘Black Widow’
Original release date: May 1
New release date: Nov. 6. Scarlett Johansson finally gets her origins film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and then it’s moved to November ... which was the date intended for Marvel’s “The Eternals,” which has moved to February ... and so on down the line, as Marvel movies are always set for a certain order.
‘Legally Blonde 3’
Original release date: May 8
New release date: Unknown. The plot was also unknown, but Reese Witherspoon is back after 17 years, and that’s all that matters for fans.
‘The Woman in the Window’
Original release date: May 15
New release date: Not yet determined. This mystery based on the best-selling novel, which has been adapted by Tulsa’s Tracy Letts, stars Amy Adams as the agoraphobic woman in question.
‘F9’
Original release date: May 22
New release date: April 2, 2021. The plan was for the ninth “Fast and the Furious” movie to become the biggest Memorial Day weekend box-office hit in history. Now, it moves to next Easter, which has been a huge date for this franchise before. The series has long had one of the widest box-office disparities between foreign and domestic, like the last movie: “The Fate of the Furious” made $226 million in the U.S., $1 billion in the rest of the world.
‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’
Original release date: May 22
New release date: Aug. 7. If nautical nonsense is something you wish, well, here you go. The release date may be wishful thinking. This will be the first SpongeBob movie since the 2018 death of creator Stephen Hillenburg, who was born at Fort Sill.
‘Wonder Woman 1984’
Original release date: June 5
New release date: Aug. 14. Gal Gadot is back, and this time in the 1980s, so this should be rad. So is the idea of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, a different kind of villain. This might be the summer’s only superhero sequel.
‘Soul’
Original release date: June 19
New release date: Nov. 20. The new Pixar movie is full of music, as well as stars, including Jamie Foxx, Daveed Diggs, Quest Love and Tina Fey. Its new date makes it a Thanksgiving bonus.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Original release date: June 26
New release date: Dec. 23. More than 30 years later, Pete Mitchell still feels the need — the need for speed. The Tom Cruise sequel was always going to be one of the year’s most anticipated movies, and now, it should be a massive hit during the week of Christmas.
‘In the Heights’
Original release date: June 26
New release date: June 18, 2021. The New York-neighborhood musical for which Lin-Manuel Miranda won Tony Awards years before he produced “Hamilton” comes to the big screen.
‘Free Guy’
Original release date: July 3
New release date: Dec. 11. Ryan Reynolds in a different kind of hero-comedy mode than in his “Deadpool” movies, portraying a “noncharacter player” inside an insanely action-packed video game.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Original release date: July 3
New release date: July 2, 2021. The minions must have a master; here is how the little yellow things found Gru, who knew when he was a little boy that he was destined to be an evil genius.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
Original release date: July 10
New release date: March 5, 2021. This one moving to next spring hurts: A sequel to the 1980s movies is big news, but especially on a local level because it’s set in rural Oklahoma in the present-day.
‘Tenet’
Original release date: July 17
New release date: Still July 17. The new action-thriller from Christopher Nolan looks very “Inception”-y, and it won’t open in July unless the IMAX screens are back open because it was filmed with IMAX cameras. Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.
‘Jungle Cruise’
Original release date: July 24
New release date: July 30, 2021. This adventure film based on the Disney amusement park ride, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, just feels like a summer movie. So it’s moving to next summer.
‘Morbius’
Original release date: July 31
New release date: March 19, 2021. First came a “Venom” movie from the “Spider-Man” world; now comes this film based on the “living vampire” of the comics, starring Jared Leto. We will now meet him next spring.
‘The One and Only Ivan’
Original release date: Aug. 14
New release date: Staying on this date for now. Disney animation, based on the kids’ book about a gorilla (Sam Rockwell) and an elephant (Angelina Jolie) escaping captivity.
‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’
Original release date: Aug. 21
New release date: Still Aug. 21. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are finally back, gone from dudes to dads in middle age, and they must write a “most excellent” song and save the world.
Spring movies disrupted by the pandemic with new dates: comedy “The Lovebirds” (May 22 on Netflix); “Mulan” (July 24); “A Quiet Place, Part II” (Sept. 4); Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood” (Oct. 23); 007’s “No Time to Die” (Nov. 25); “Peter Rabbit 2” (Jan. 15, 2021).
Spring movies disrupted but still no new date: “The New Mutants” (youth X-Men movie); “Antlers” (horror film starring Keri Russell).