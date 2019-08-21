2019 Kids' Choice Awards - Show (copy) (copy)

JoJo Siwa is coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center in September. Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

 Chris Pizzello

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Chris Isaak, Aug. 22. 8 p.m. $30-$40.

Mary J. Blige, Aug. 23. 8 p.m. $90-$365.

Pepe Aguilar, Sept. 5. 8 p.m. $70-$85.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sept. 6. 8 p.m. $35-$249.

Sebastian Maniscalco, Sept. 12. 8 p.m. $50-$65.

XFN 362, Sept. 13. 8 p.m. $45-$105.

Dwight Yoakam, Sept. 19. 8 p.m. $60-$70.

Gabriel Iglesias, Sept. 20. 8 p.m. $65-$75.

Midland Let It Roll Tour, Sept. 21. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Tony Lewis from The Outfield, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $20-$30.

The Southern Momma Cledus T Judd Comedy Experience, Sept. 27. 8 p.m. $30-$40.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Oct. 5. 8 p.m. $20-$35.

We Will Rock You, The Musical Tour, Oct. 18.

Dane Cook, Oct. 24. 8 p.m. $50-$214.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Nov. 2. 8 p.m. $65-$75.

ZZ Top 50th Anniversary Tour, Nov. 8. 8 p.m. $75-$400.

Jim Gaffigan, Nov. 16. 8 p.m. $75-$85.

Steve Miller Band, Dec. 27. 8 p.m. On sale Aug. 23.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Backstreet Boys, Aug. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $46-$150.

JoJo Siwa, Sept. 20. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers, Sept. 21. Doors at 6 p.m. $18-$152.50.

Jonas Brothers, Sept. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.95-up.

Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Oct. 2. Doors 6 p.m. $39.50 and up.

J Balvin, Oct. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $42.50-$132.50.

Lauren Daigle, Oct. 4. 7 p.m. $25.50-$85.50.

Billie Eilish, Oct. 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$99.50.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 8. Doors 7 p.m.

Baby Shark Live!, Oct. 15. Doors at 5 p.m. $25-$65.

Godsmack with Halestorm, Oct. 18. Doors at 6 p.m. $42.50-$92.50.

Carrie Underwood, Oct. 24. 7 p.m. $46-$96.

Chance The Rapper, Oct. 26. 7 p.m. $59.50-$129.50.

Casting Crowns with Hillsong Worship, Nov. 2. Doors at 6 p.m. $23-$152.50.

MercyMe, Nov. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26.75-$153.

Twenty One Pilots, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Bad Bunny, Nov. 10. $61-$151.

Old Dominion, Nov. 14. Doors at 6 p.m. $38-$68.

Cody Johnson & Friends, Dec. 7. $35.56 and up.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$79.50.

Basketball Showdown Doubleheader, Dec. 21. $15-$102.

PAW Patrol Live, Dec. 28-30. $28 and up.

Celine Dion, Feb. 5. $49.50-$199.50.

Trolls Live, Feb. 29-March 1. $19 and up.

The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Brian Setzer, Aug. 22. 8 p.m. $49-$69.

Cody Jinks, Sept. 7. 8 p.m. $55-$250. SOLD OUT.

Buddy Guy, Sept. 19. 8 p.m. $25.50-$45.50.

Deep Purple, Sept. 21. 8 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.

Bert Kreischer, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $59.50-$79.50.

Air Supply, Oct. 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

The Charlie Daniels Band, Oct. 17. $29.50-$49.50.

Experience Hendrix, Oct. 19. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Dream Tour, Oct. 20. 6 p.m. $19.50-$29.50.

Jamey Johnson, Oct. 31. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, Nov. 1. 8 p.m. $35.50.

Mark Chesnutt & Lorrie Morgan, Nov. 3. 6 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Jo Koy, Nov. 9. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Travis Tritt, Dec. 5. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Brady Theater

105 W. M.B. Brady St., bradytheater.com, 918-582-7239

Rob Thomas, Aug. 30. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$206.50.

Skillet, Sept. 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32.50-$316.

Jeff Beck, Sept. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$218.

Kansas, Sept. 27. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $49.50-$122.50.

Sublime w/Rome, Oct. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$42.50.

Judah & the Lion, Oct. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$97.50.

Chad Prather, Oct. 11. Doors 7 p.m. $29.50-$65.

Killer Queen, Oct. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$39.50.

Tenacious D, Oct. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$559.50.

Trisha Yearwood, Nov. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$89.50.

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Nov. 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

RUMOURS of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 6. Doors 7 p.m. $35-$59.50.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nov. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50-$99.50.

Napoleon Dynamite, Nov. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $33.50-$103.50.

Indigo Girls, Nov. 16. Doors 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.

IL DIVO; A Holiday Celebration, Dec. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $46.50-$550.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! Feb. 12. Doors at 5 p.m. Tickets TBA.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Koe Wetzel, Aug. 22 and 23. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Aug. 23 SOLD OUT.

Rodney Crowell, Aug. 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$37.

Zakk Sabbath, Aug. 26. Doors at 8 p.m. $17-$32.

DJ Pryor, Aug. 30. Doors at 6:15 p.m. $15.

Matteo Lane, Aug. 30. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $15.

Michelle Wolf, Aug. 30. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $35.

Late Late Breakfast, Aug. 31. Doors at 6:15. $15.

Rae Sanni, Aug. 31. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $15.

Nicole Byer, Aug. 31. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $35.

Henna Rose Album Community Food Drive, Sept. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $15.

Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, Sept. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$32.

WALLOWS, Sept. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$99.

Shane Smith and the Saints, Sept. 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $17-$32.

Ragland, Sept. 14. Doors at 6 p.m. $15-$18.

SuicideGirls, Sept. 17. Doors at 8 p.m. $25-$50.

The Alchemy Tour: NGHTMRE + SLANDER, Seven Lions, The Glitch, Mob, Sept. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $43-$58.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Sept. 25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $45-$65.

Kongos, Oct. 1. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$199.

Snarky Puppy, Oct. 4. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$70.

Corrosion of Conformity, Oct. 5. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Bad Suns, Oct. 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.

Animal Collective, Oct. 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$45.

Tyler Childers, Oct. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Jenny Lewis, Oct. 9. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$42.

The Raconteurs, Oct. 13-14, 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $69-$90 for Oct. 16. Oct. 13-14 SOLD OUT.

Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live, Oct. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Cherub-Baby Angels Tour, Oct. 20. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $22-$37.

Wilco, Oct. 22. Doors 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Oct. 27. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$47.50.

Rock ‘N Folk Chili Cook-off, Nov. 9. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $15.

Ryan Bingham, Nov. 13. Doors at 6:30. $35-$99.

Riley Green, Nov. 21. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $18-$35.

The Wood Brothers, Dec. 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.

William Clark Green, Dec. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $18-$33.

Mandolin Orange, Jan. 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$38.

Skyline Event Center

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro with Shaggy, Sept. 20. 7 p.m. $50-$150.

DL Hughley, Sept. 28. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Sawyer Brown, Oct. 12. 7 p.m. $5-$25.

Cox Business Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 877-885-7222

Wild Brew, Aug. 24. 5-8 p.m. $65.

Starlight Runway 2019, Oct. 5. 8 p.m. $10-$65.

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Scared Scriptless, Nov. 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $38.50-$58.50.

Tulsa PAC

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7111

Mamma Mia!, Aug. 23-Sept. 1. Williams Theatre

Hamilton, Aug. 20- Sept. 8. Chapman Music Hall

Brown Bag It: Branjae, Sept. 4. Westby Pavilion

She Like Girls, Sept. 5-8. Liddy Doenges Theatre

Alexandra Cousteau, Sept. 13. Chapman Music Hall

Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Sept. 13-22. Liddy Doenges Theatre

Opening Night Gala: Tulsa Symphony, Sept. 14. Chapman Music Hall

Broken Arrow PAC

701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, myticketoffice.com, 918-259-5778

Kristin Chenoweth & Sandi Patty, Dec. 20. 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299

Eicher Wednesday, featuring Janet Rutland and Randy Wimer, Aug. 21. 7-9 p.m. $10.

Andrea Baker and Steve Wilkerson, Aug. 25. $15.

Jazz Jam with Mike Leland, Aug. 27. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Blues Jam with Jack Wolfe, Aug. 27. 8-10 p.m. Free.

