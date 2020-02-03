River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Foreigner, Feb. 13. 8 p.m. $55-$65.
Styx, Feb. 20. 8 p.m. $55-$65.
Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour, March 13. 8 p.m. $65-$75.
Willie Nelson & Family, March 15. 8 p.m. $55-$75.
Candlebox, March 26. 8 p.m. $20-$35.
Beach Boys, April 30. 8 p.m. $55-$70.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Celine Dion, Feb. 5. $49.50-$199.50.
Miranda Lambert, Feb. 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $38.75-$93.75.
Winter Jam, Feb. 8. Pre-jam party at 5 p.m. Showtime 6 p.m.
Pitbull, Feb. 9. $49.50-$124.50.
DaBaby, Feb. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $52.50-$199.50.
Brantley Gilbert, Feb. 22. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $42.75-$72.75.
Trolls Live!, Feb. 29-March 1. $19 and up.
Big 12 Wrestling Championship, March 7-8. $49-$109.
KISS, March 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.
Harlem Globetrotters, March 15. Doors at 2 p.m. $14-$115.
Dan + Shay, March 20. Doors 5:30 p.m. $36.50-$76.50.
Toby Mac, March 21. Doors at 6 p.m. $22.75-$92.75.
Alan Jackson, March 26. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.99-$129.99.
Monster Jam, March 28 (7 p.m.), March 29 (2 p.m.). $15 and up.
Smoke & Guns, April 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $20 and up.
Sturgill Simpson, April 23. Doors 6:30 p.m. $47-$87 and up.
Niall Horan, May 13. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.50 and up.
Black Crowes, June 23. $38-$138.
Bon Jovi/Bryan Adams, June 26. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $64.50 and up.
Justin Bieber, July 8. Doors at 6 p.m. On sale Feb. 14.
Tame Impala, July 21. $49.75 and up.
Marco Antonio Solis, Aug. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale Feb. 7.
Vampire Weekend, Sept. 30. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50 and up.
Chris Stapleton, Oct. 15. Doors at 5:30 p.m. On sale Feb. 14.
The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Jon Pardi, Feb. 7. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Fitz & The Tantrums, Feb. 8. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Casey Donahew, Feb. 29. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Purple Xperience, March 11. 8 p.m. Free w/One Star Rewards card and ID.
Remembering ‘Hee Haw’ with T. Graham Brown, March 15. 6 p.m. Free w/One Star Rewards card and ID.
Easton Corbin, March 19. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Jim Jefferies, March 21. 8 p.m. $39-$59.
Clint Black, March 27, 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Whiskey Myers, April 2. 8 p.m. $25.50-$45.50.
Lenny Kravitz, April 26. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Clay Walker, May 2. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
Shinedown, May 8. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Track 5 at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Jo Dee Messina, 9 p.m. Feb. 6. Free.
Travis Martin, 10 p.m. Feb. 7. Free.
Bryan White, 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Free.
Cody Canada, 10 p.m. Feb. 8. Free.
Lee Roy Parnell, 8 p.m. Feb. 26. Free.
Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! Feb. 12. Doors at 5 p.m. $17.50-$72.50.
William Shatner, “Wrath of Khan” screening, Feb. 13. Doors 6:30 p.m. $41.50-$71.50.
Josh Turner, Feb. 21. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
#IMOMSOHARD: Mom’s Night Out, Feb. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.75-$146.75.
Aaron Lewis, Feb. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$65.
Napoleon Dynamite, March 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $33.50-$103.50.
NF-The Search Tour, April 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$102.
Nate Bargatze, April 18. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.
Iliza Shlesinger, April 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.
Theory of a Deadman, May 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $30.50-$33.50.
Kidz Bop 2020 Tour, Aug. 16. Doors at 3 p.m. $22-$185.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Grace Potter, Feb. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32-$119.
Iration, Feb. 13. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$127.
Cold War Kids, Feb. 14. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$44.
Lil Tjay, Feb. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $27-$125.
Silversun Pickups, Feb. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $30-$50.
Eric Johnson, Feb. 18. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$33.
Young Dolph & Key Glock, Feb. 20. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$150.
Black Tiger Sex Machine, Feb. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $28-$31.
Nghtmre, Feb. 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$40.
Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, March 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $28-$50.
Railroad Earth, March 26. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
Tulsa Music Awards, April 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$100.
Grouplove, April 15. Doors at 6:30. $30-$50.
Jason Boland and the Stragglers, April 17. Doors, 7 p.m. $17–$32
Umphrey’s McGee, April 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.
Bombay Bicycle Club, April 21. Doors at 6:30. $25-40.
80s Prom, April 25. 8 p.m. $19-$50.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of Real, April 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$40.
Cadillac Three, May 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$22.
Brian Culbertson, May 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$40.
Starset, May 20. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
The Growlers, June 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $30-$45.
Tech N9ne, June 5. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.
Paul Thorn + Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials, June 17. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
Matt Fraser, Feb. 15. 7 p.m. $10-$40.
Marlon Wayans, Feb. 29. 7 p.m. $10-$35.
Commodores, March 28. 7 p.m. $15-$60.
Smokey Robinson, April 11. 7 p.m. $50-$150.
The Revivalists, May 23. 7 p.m. $55-$100.
Cox Business Center
100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 877-885-7222
Starpower National Talent Competition, Feb. 28-29.
Tulsa PAC
110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7111
Donald Ryan, Brown Bag It Series, Feb. 5. Westby Pavilion
I Have Before Me A Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda, Feb. 6-9, Liddy Doenges Theatre
Marlee Matlin & Henry Winkler, Feb. 7. Chapman Music Hall
Mozart & Grieg, Feb. 8, Chapman Music Hall
Malpaso Dance Company, Feb. 8, John H. Williams Theatre
Dorothy and the Prince of Oz, Feb. 13-16, Chapman Music Hall
Godspell, Feb. 14-23, John H. Williams Theatre
August: Osage County, Feb. 15-23, Liddy Doenges Theatre
Broken Arrow PAC
701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, myticketoffice.com,, 918-259-5778
Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame
5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299
Eicher Wednesday, featuring jazz guitarist Kyle Reid, Feb. 5, 7-9 p.m., $10
Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Feb. 5, 7-9. Free
Guitarists Mark Bruner and Randy Wimer, Feb. 9, p.m.
Jazz Jam with Mike Leland, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. Free
Blues Jam with Jack Wolfe, Feb. 11, 8-10 p.m. Free
