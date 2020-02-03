Smokey Robinson (copy)

Smokey Robinson will perform at Skyline Event Center in April.  TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 TOM GILBERT

River Spirit Casino Resort 

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Foreigner, Feb. 13. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

Styx, Feb. 20. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour, March 13. 8 p.m. $65-$75.

Willie Nelson & Family, March 15. 8 p.m. $55-$75.

Candlebox, March 26. 8 p.m. $20-$35.

Beach Boys, April 30. 8 p.m. $55-$70.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Celine Dion, Feb. 5. $49.50-$199.50.

Miranda Lambert, Feb. 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $38.75-$93.75.

Winter Jam, Feb. 8. Pre-jam party at 5 p.m. Showtime 6 p.m.

Pitbull, Feb. 9. $49.50-$124.50.

DaBaby, Feb. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $52.50-$199.50.

Brantley Gilbert, Feb. 22. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $42.75-$72.75.

Trolls Live!, Feb. 29-March 1. $19 and up.

Big 12 Wrestling Championship, March 7-8. $49-$109.

KISS, March 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.

Harlem Globetrotters, March 15. Doors at 2 p.m. $14-$115.

Dan + Shay, March 20. Doors 5:30 p.m. $36.50-$76.50.

Toby Mac, March 21. Doors at 6 p.m. $22.75-$92.75.

Alan Jackson, March 26. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.99-$129.99.

Monster Jam, March 28 (7 p.m.), March 29 (2 p.m.). $15 and up.

Smoke & Guns, April 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $20 and up.

Sturgill Simpson, April 23. Doors 6:30 p.m. $47-$87 and up.

Niall Horan, May 13. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.50 and up.

Black Crowes, June 23. $38-$138.

Bon Jovi/Bryan Adams, June 26. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $64.50 and up.

Justin Bieber, July 8. Doors at 6 p.m. On sale Feb. 14.

Tame Impala, July 21. $49.75 and up.

Marco Antonio Solis, Aug. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale Feb. 7.

Vampire Weekend, Sept. 30. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50 and up.

Chris Stapleton, Oct. 15. Doors at 5:30 p.m. On sale Feb. 14.

The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Jon Pardi, Feb. 7. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Fitz & The Tantrums, Feb. 8. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Casey Donahew, Feb. 29. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Purple Xperience, March 11. 8 p.m. Free w/One Star Rewards card and ID.

Remembering ‘Hee Haw’ with T. Graham Brown, March 15. 6 p.m. Free w/One Star Rewards card and ID.

Easton Corbin, March 19. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Jim Jefferies, March 21. 8 p.m. $39-$59.

Clint Black, March 27, 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Whiskey Myers, April 2. 8 p.m. $25.50-$45.50.

Lenny Kravitz, April 26. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Clay Walker, May 2. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Shinedown, May 8. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Track 5 at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Jo Dee Messina, 9 p.m. Feb. 6. Free.

Travis Martin, 10 p.m. Feb. 7. Free.

Bryan White, 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Free.

Cody Canada, 10 p.m. Feb. 8. Free.

Lee Roy Parnell, 8 p.m. Feb. 26. Free.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! Feb. 12. Doors at 5 p.m. $17.50-$72.50.

William Shatner, “Wrath of Khan” screening, Feb. 13. Doors 6:30 p.m. $41.50-$71.50.

Josh Turner, Feb. 21. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

#IMOMSOHARD: Mom’s Night Out, Feb. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.75-$146.75.

Aaron Lewis, Feb. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$65.

Napoleon Dynamite, March 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $33.50-$103.50.

NF-The Search Tour, April 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$102.

Nate Bargatze, April 18. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.

Iliza Shlesinger, April 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Theory of a Deadman, May 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $30.50-$33.50.

Kidz Bop 2020 Tour, Aug. 16. Doors at 3 p.m. $22-$185.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Grace Potter, Feb. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32-$119.

Iration, Feb. 13. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$127.

Cold War Kids, Feb. 14. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$44.

Lil Tjay, Feb. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $27-$125.

Silversun Pickups, Feb. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $30-$50.

Eric Johnson, Feb. 18. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$33.

Young Dolph & Key Glock, Feb. 20. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$150.

Black Tiger Sex Machine, Feb. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $28-$31.

Nghtmre, Feb. 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, March 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $28-$50.

Railroad Earth, March 26. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

Tulsa Music Awards, April 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$100.

Grouplove, April 15. Doors at 6:30. $30-$50.

Jason Boland and the Stragglers, April 17. Doors, 7 p.m. $17–$32

Umphrey’s McGee, April 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.

Bombay Bicycle Club, April 21. Doors at 6:30. $25-40.

80s Prom, April 25. 8 p.m. $19-$50.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of Real, April 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$40.

Cadillac Three, May 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$22.

Brian Culbertson, May 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$40.

Starset, May 20. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

The Growlers, June 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $30-$45.

Tech N9ne, June 5. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.

Paul Thorn + Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials, June 17. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Matt Fraser, Feb. 15. 7 p.m. $10-$40.

Marlon Wayans, Feb. 29. 7 p.m. $10-$35.

Commodores, March 28. 7 p.m. $15-$60.

Smokey Robinson, April 11. 7 p.m. $50-$150.

The Revivalists, May 23. 7 p.m. $55-$100.

Cox Business Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 877-885-7222

Starpower National Talent Competition, Feb. 28-29.

Tulsa PAC

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7111

Donald Ryan, Brown Bag It Series, Feb. 5. Westby Pavilion

I Have Before Me A Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda, Feb. 6-9, Liddy Doenges Theatre

Marlee Matlin & Henry Winkler, Feb. 7. Chapman Music Hall

Mozart & Grieg, Feb. 8, Chapman Music Hall

Malpaso Dance Company, Feb. 8, John H. Williams Theatre

Dorothy and the Prince of Oz, Feb. 13-16, Chapman Music Hall

Godspell, Feb. 14-23, John H. Williams Theatre

August: Osage County, Feb. 15-23, Liddy Doenges Theatre

Broken Arrow PAC

701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, myticketoffice.com,, 918-259-5778

Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299

Eicher Wednesday, featuring jazz guitarist Kyle Reid, Feb. 5, 7-9 p.m., $10

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Feb. 5, 7-9. Free

Guitarists Mark Bruner and Randy Wimer, Feb. 9,  p.m.

Jazz Jam with Mike Leland, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. Free

Blues Jam with Jack Wolfe, Feb. 11, 8-10 p.m. Free

