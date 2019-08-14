River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Nickelback, Aug. 16. 8 p.m. $100-$120.
Vince Gill, Aug. 17. 8 p.m. $75-$85.
Chris Isaak, Aug. 22. 8 p.m. $30-$40.
Mary J. Blige, Aug. 23. 8 p.m. $90-$365.
Pepe Aguilar, Sept. 5. 8 p.m. $70-$85.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sept. 6. 8 p.m. $35-$249.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Sept. 12. 8 p.m. $50-$65.
XFN 362, Sept. 13. 8 p.m. $45-$105.
Dwight Yoakam, Sept. 19. 8 p.m. $60-$70.
Gabriel Iglesias, Sept. 20. 8 p.m. $65-$75.
Midland Let It Roll Tour, Sept. 21. 8 p.m. $50-$60.
Tony Lewis from The Outfield, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $20-$30.
The Southern Momma Cledus T Judd Comedy Experience, Sept. 27. 8 p.m. $30-$40.
The Oak Ridge Boys, Oct. 5. 8 p.m. $20-$35.
We Will Rock You, The Musical Tour, Oct. 18. On sale Aug. 16.
Dane Cook, Oct. 24. 8 p.m. $50-$214.
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Nov. 2. 8 p.m. $65-$75.
ZZ Top 50th Anniversary Tour, Nov. 8. 8 p.m. $75-$400.
Jim Gaffigan, Nov. 16. 8 p.m. $75-$85.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Back To School BASH, Aug. 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $9.21 and up.
Backstreet Boys, Aug. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $46-$150.
JoJo Siwa, Sept. 20. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers, Sept. 21. Doors at 6 p.m. $18-$152.50.
Jonas Brothers, Sept. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.95-up.
Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Oct. 2. Doors 6 p.m. $39.50 and up.
J Balvin, Oct. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $42.50-$132.50.
Lauren Daigle, Oct. 4. 7 p.m. $25.50-$85.50.
Billie Eilish, Oct. 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$99.50.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 8. Doors 7 p.m.
Baby Shark Live!, Oct. 15. Doors at 5 p.m. $25-$65.
Godsmack with Halestorm, Oct. 18. Doors at 6 p.m. $42.50-$92.50.
Carrie Underwood, Oct. 24. 7 p.m. $46-$96.
Chance The Rapper, Oct. 26. 7 p.m. $59.50-$129.50.
Casting Crowns with Hillsong Worship, Nov. 2. Doors at 6 p.m. $23-$152.50.
MercyMe, Nov. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26.75-$153.
Twenty One Pilots, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.
Bad Bunny, Nov. 10. $61-$151.
Old Dominion, Nov. 14. Doors at 6 p.m. $38-$68.
Cody Johnson & Friends, Dec. 7. $35.56 and up.
Basketball Showdown Doubleheader, Dec. 21. $15-$102.
PAW Patrol Live, Dec. 28-30. $28 and up.
Celine Dion, Feb. 5. $49.50-$199.50.
Trolls Live, Feb. 29-March 1. $19 and up.
The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Terry Fator, Aug. 17. 8 p.m. $59.50-$79.50.
Brian Setzer, Aug. 22. 8 p.m. $49-$69.
Cody Jinks, Sept. 7. 8 p.m. $55-$250.
Buddy Guy, Sept. 19. 8 p.m. $25.50-$45.50.
Deep Purple, Sept. 21. 8 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.
Bert Kreischer, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $59.50-$79.50.
Air Supply, Oct. 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
The Charlie Daniels Band, Oct. 17. $29.50-$49.50.
Experience Hendrix, Oct. 19. 8 p.m. $55-$65.
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Dream Tour, Oct. 20. 6 p.m. $19.50-$29.50.
Jamey Johnson, Oct. 31. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.
Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, Nov. 1. 8 p.m. $35.50.
Mark Chesnutt & Lorrie Morgan, Nov. 3. 6 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Brady Theater
105 W. M.B. Brady St., bradytheater.com, 918-582-7239
Rob Thomas, Aug. 30. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$206.50.
Skillet, Sept. 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32.50-$316.
Jeff Beck, Sept. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$218.
Kansas, Sept. 27. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $49.50-$122.50.
Sublime w/Rome, Oct. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$42.50.
Judah & the Lion, Oct. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$97.50.
Chad Prather, Oct. 11. Doors 7 p.m. $29.50-$65.
Killer Queen, Oct. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$39.50.
Tenacious D, Oct. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$559.50.
Trisha Yearwood, Nov. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$89.50.
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, Nov. 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
RUMOURS of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 6. Doors 7 p.m. $35-$59.50.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nov. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50-$99.50.
Napoleon Dynamite, Nov. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $33.50-$103.50.
Indigo Girls, Nov. 16. Doors 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.
IL DIVO; A Holiday Celebration, Dec. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $46.50-$550.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Supermatch Showdown Series Wal — 505: Tulsa, Aug. 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $25.
Flatland Cavalry, Aug. 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $18-$33.
Koe Wetzel, Aug. 22 and 23. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Aug. 23 SOLD OUT.
Rodney Crowell, Aug. 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$37.
Zakk Sabbath, Aug. 26. Doors at 8 p.m. $17-$32.
DJ Pryor, Aug. 30. Doors at 6:15 p.m. $15.
Matteo Lane, Aug. 30. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $15.
Michelle Wolf, Aug. 30. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $35.
Late Late Breakfast, Aug. 31. Doors at 6:15. $15.
Rae Sanni, Aug. 31. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $15.
Nicole Byer, Aug. 31. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $35.
Henna Rose Album Community Food Drive, Sept. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $15.
Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, Sept. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$32.
WALLOWS, Sept. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$99.
Shane Smith and the Saints, Sept. 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $17-$32.
Ragland, Sept. 14. Doors at 6 p.m. $15-$18.
SuicideGirls, Sept. 17. Doors at 8 p.m. $25-$50.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Sept. 25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $45-$65.
Kongos, Oct. 1. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$199.
Snarky Puppy, Oct. 4. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$70.
Corrosion of Conformity, Oct. 5. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$35.
Bad Suns, Oct. 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.
Animal Collective, Oct. 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$45.
Tyler Childers, Oct. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT
Jenny Lewis, Oct. 9. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$42.
The Raconteurs, Oct. 13-14, 16. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $69-$90 for Oct. 16. Oct. 13-14 SOLD OUT.
Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live, Oct. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Cherub-Baby Angels Tour, Oct. 20. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $22-$37.
Wilco, Oct. 22. Doors 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Nahko and Medicine for the People, Oct. 27. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$47.50.
Rock ‘N Folk Chili Cook-off, Nov. 9. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $15.
Ryan Bingham, Nov. 13. Doors at 6:30. $35-$99.
Riley Green, Nov. 21. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $18-$35.
The Wood Brothers, Dec. 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.
William Clark Green, Dec. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $18-$33.
Skyline Event Center
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
Spin Doctors, Aug. 17. 7 p.m. $5-$25.
UB40, Sept. 20. 7 p.m. $50-$100.
DL Hughley, Sept. 28. 7 p.m. $20-$40.
Sawyer Brown, Oct. 12. 7 p.m. $5-$25.
Cox Business Center
100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 877-885-7222
Wild Brew, Aug. 24. 5-8 p.m. $65.
Starlight Runway 2019, Oct. 5. 8 p.m. $10-$65.
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Scared Scriptless, Nov. 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $38.50-$58.50.
Tulsa PAC
110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7111
Mamma Mia!, Aug. 16-Sept. 1. Williams Theatre
Hamilton, Aug. 20- Sept. 8. Chapman Music Hall
Brown Bag It: Branjae, Sept. 4. Westby Pavilion
She Like Girls, Sept. 5-8. Liddy Doenges Theatre
Alexandra Cousteau, Sept. 13. Chapman Music Hall
Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Sept. 13-22. Liddy Doenges Theatre
Opening Night Gala: Tulsa Symphony, Sept. 14. Chapman Music Hall
Broken Arrow PAC
701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, myticketoffice.com, 918-259-5778
Kristin Chenoweth & Sandi Patty, Dec. 20. 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame
5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299
Eicher Wednesday, featuring Tim Shadley with Nathan and Shelby Eicher, Aug. 14. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Jazz Jam with Mike Leland, Aug. 20. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Blues Jam with Jack Wolfe, Aug. 20. 8-10 p.m. Free.
