From Academy Award winners and stars of superhero movies to character actors and up-and-coming talents, the performers appearing in movies that filmed in Oklahoma this year grew more impressive than ever.
Movies are being made in the state to take advantage of the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program, which offers up to a 37% return on Oklahoma expenditures to qualifying companies filming in the state.
And as more have come and worked with the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, and seen more crew members available in the state for year-round film projects, the productions have grown exponentially.
Consider the lineup of stars whose movies filmed in the state in 2019, and which should be coming in the near future to a theater — or a streaming or on-demand service — near you.
‘Stillwater’
A drama directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), the film is about an oil-rig worker father (Matt Damon) who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been arrested for murder. Filming took place in Coyle and Arcadia, among other locations in central Oklahoma, and the film is scheduled to be in theaters in November 2020.
Matt Damon: The acclaimed actor and Oscar-winning writer (“Good Will Hunting”).
Abigail Breslin: The “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Zombieland” star makes her second movie in Oklahoma after filming “August: Osage County” in the fall of 2012 in Osage County.
Deanna Dunagan: Dunagan is a Tony Award-winning actress, ironically, for playing the role on Broadway in “August: Osage County” that was played by Meryl Streep in the movie.
‘Body Brokers’
The film by Tulsa-native filmmaker John Swab is a dark drama about drug addicts, treatment centers and get-rich schemes, and it filmed in the Tulsa area this summer — Swab’s third movie here in the past five years.
Melissa Leo: The Oscar winner (best supporting actress for “The Fighter”) is also a neighbor of Swab, who now lives in the Woodstock, New York, area, and she’s a producer on the film.
Michael Kenneth Williams: An Emmy nominee for Netflix’s “When They See Us” this year and a veteran of HBO series, including “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.”
Frank Grillo: A tough-guy star from multiple “The Purge” movies and multiple Marvel films, including two with Captain America.
Jessica Rothe: The lead character in the 2017 box-office hit “Happy Death Day” and this year’s sequel “Happy Death Day 2U.”
Jack Kilmer: A busy young actor (“The Nice Guys”) and the son of Joanne Whalley and Val Kilmer.
Alice Englert: The 25-year-old actress (and daughter of filmmaker Jane Campion of “The Piano”) has starred in “Beautiful Creatures” and “Ginger & Rosa.”
‘Minari’
This immigrant drama that filmed in the Tulsa area this summer focuses on a Korean-American boy whose life is turned upside down when his father moves their family to rural Arkansas and starts a farm in the mid-1980s. A twist on the “American Dream,” the movie was accepted into January’s Sundance Film Festival, where it will make its world premiere.
Steven Yeun: The former star of “The Walking Dead” (he played Glen) has begun building an impressive film resume.
Will Patton: Character actor and veteran of popcorn flicks like “Armageddon” and “No Way Out” from the past and indie movies shot in Oklahoma recently like “American Honey.”
Scott Haze: He’s graduated to bigger movies like “Venom,” but he’s staying true to his indie roots with two movies shot in the state in 2019 (also “What Josiah Saw”).
‘Sick Girl’
Filmed in the Tulsa area this summer, this comedy is reportedly about a young woman with serious “arrested development” who’s tired of her friends “adulting” and tells a whopper of a lie to garner attention.
Nina Dobrev: The star of feature films like “Let’s Be Cops” and “Flatliners” and of TV’s “The Vampire Diaries.”
Ray McKinnon: He’s well-known for his skills as a character actor (like Rev. Smith in “Deadwood”), as well as for being a writer-producer (he created the series “Rectify”).
Wendi McLendon-Covey: This popular actress broke out with “Bridesmaids” and went on to her continuing role as the mom, Beverly, in ABC’s “The Goldbergs.”
‘Southland’
Filmed in the Oklahoma City area, including Guthrie and Chickasha, this type of teen “Bonnie and Clyde” sees a young couple committing crimes for thrill-seeking and viral fame.
Bella Thorne: The Disney Channel star of “Shake It Up” has grown into a series of eclectic indie films and her own viral fame.
Amber Riley: She’s got a great voice, which you may remember from her best-known role as Mercedes in TV’s “Glee.”
‘Thirteen Minutes’
Filming in the El Reno area, with this film office synopsis: “Four families in a Heartland town who are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival.”
Trace Adkins: The country music star is working more often as an actor, including the Oklahoma-filmed hit “I Can Only Imagine.”
Thora Birch: She has a long career that began with acclaimed teen roles in “American Beauty” and “Ghost World.”
Anne Heche: She’s doing more indie movies than studio films now, along with TV work like “Chicago P.D.”
Amy Smart: The former leading lady (“Just Friends,” “The Butterfly Effect”) is taking on more mature roles now.
Peter Facinelli: The star of films (the Cullen family father in all the “Twilight” movies), as well as TV (his years on “Nurse Jackie”).
Paz Vega: The Spanish actress is best-known for “Spanglish” in the U.S., and for this year’s “Rambo: Last Blood.”
‘What Josiah Saw’
From the Film and Music Office: “A suspenseful drama about a family with buried secrets who reunite at a farmhouse after two decades to pay for their past sins.” Filming in Chickasha and around the Arbuckle Mountains.
Robert Patrick: He’s had a career full of villain roles starting with “Terminator II: Judgment Day,” as well as his share of episodic TV (including his years on the CBS procedural “Scorpion”).
Nick Stahl: Early in his career he filmed in Tulsa (Tim Blake Nelson’s 1997 directorial debut, “Eye of God”), and he was the star of an HBO series set in Oklahoma (“Carnivale”).
Tony Hale: The star of “Veep” and “Arrested Development” is a two-time Emmy winner.