New anime, innovative dance and an Oscar-winner back on the big screen are this week's specialty cinema offerings.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Weathering with You": The new anime film from GKIDS and the creative team behind "Your Name," with the following synopsis: "A high-school boy who has run away to Tokyo befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather."
‘Just Mercy:’ Michael B. Jordan plays an attorney seeking exoneration for a death-row inmate (Jamie Foxx), helped along by a colleague played by Brie Larson. Tulsa’s Tim Blake Nelson (“Watchmen”) plays an important role as well in this courtroom drama based on a true story. In addition, a pre-recorded video introduction by Nelson will play ahead of each screening at the theater.
"Women's March" screening: Free showing set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, following the 2020 Women's March.
ALSO...
"An American in Paris": A Turner Classic Movies presentation of the Academy Award-winning best picture of 1951 screens at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.