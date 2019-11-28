Some of the year’s most acclaimed films arrive, along with a rare Lynn Riggs short film that’s restored and rescored and anniversary screenings of “When Harry Met Sally,” in specialty cinema events this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“Marriage Story”: One of the best films of 2019. Despite the title, this is what the process of divorce looks like: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star in one of the year’s most acclaimed films, from writer-director Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale”).
“Queen & Slim”: Writer Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) and director Melina Matsoukas (“Lemonade” with Beyonce) have made what they’re calling “protest art” with their movie about a couple on the run after the man (Daniel Kaluuya of “Get Out”) kills a cop in self-defense during their first date.
“A Day in Santa Fe”: On Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. is a presentation of Lars Gardner’s score set to a rare, digitally restored print taken from a 16 mm film from 1931 by Oklahoma author Lynn Riggs about daily life in Santa Fe. Presented in partnership with the Claremore Museum of History and the University of Tulsa.
“‘80s Party and Movie Poster Sale Fun(d)raiser”: A big movie-poster sale that benefits the nonprofit theater, along with a DJ, a cash bar, trailers playing and guests invited to dress up: looks from 1980s or as a “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” character. Set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
“The Winter’s Tale”: Starring Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh, this production of Shakespeare’s work returns due to popular demand, first shown from the initial Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live season that was broadcast to cinemas from London’s Garrick Theatre in 2015.
ALSO...
“When Harry Met Sally” 30th anniversary: The 1989 romantic comedy is presented by Turner Movie Classics, with screenings at 4 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, and Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera’s series “The Met: Live in HD” with an encore performance of Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten” at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Cinemark Tulsa.