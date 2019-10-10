Specialty cinema offerings in the Tulsa area this week range from the old (classics like “Alien” and “Beetlejuice”) to new twists on concepts (a “Breaking Bad” movie, “Jay and Silent Bob” return) to live theater, opera and Metallica.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
”El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”: This new twist on the hit TV series screens at 3 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; and 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
“Battleship Potemkin”: The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, screening of this 1925 historical drama from Russian filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein. Live theater pipe organ accompaniment will be provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
“Candyman”: Don’t say that name five times, or you’ll have Tony Todd’s creepy killer from the 1992 hit coming for you. Playing as part of the theater’s “Graveyard Shift” series, this one shows at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.
Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival sneak preview/film event: Set for 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, this free event features a trailer reel showing a look ahead at events planned for the sixth Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival (Nov. 10-14 at Circle Cinema). At 7 p.m. is a ticketed film, “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles,” a documentary about the origins of the musical/film “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: A screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, will show this new adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy, with a cast including Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), in a performance from London’s West End.
ALSO....
“Alien”: Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterwork is presented by Turner Movie Classics on its 40th anniversary. Screenings are at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, as well as 7 p.m. on Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 15-16, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
“Beetlejuice”: The Tim Burton classic returns with screenings at 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Starworld 20.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera series “The Met: Live in HD” with a screening of Puccini’s “Turandot” at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and an encore at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Cinemark Tulsa.
“Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: Together Again. Live”: This 20th-anniversary reunion of musicians celebrating the anniversary of the band’s “S&M” album is set for a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, screening at Cinemark Tulsa.
“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Movie”: This new movies show at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, (but on this night as a double-feature with “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”).