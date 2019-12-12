A conversation among popes, "White Christmas" and "Black Christmas" are among films filling specialty cinema screens in Tulsa this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"The Two Popes": In this study of two men comparing worldviews in 2012, which will in turn shape the future of the Catholic church, Anthony Hopkins plays Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce portrays the man who will become Pope Francis.
"White Christmas": The 1954 holiday favorite returns to Circle Cinema for showtimes daily through Christmas Eve, including traditional sing-along showtimes.
"Battle of the Bulge": Admission is free for this 75th anniversary documentary, set for 2 and 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. A military memorabilia display will be available for patrons to view courtesy of Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.
"Hell on the Border": "Born a slave. Died a hero. Became a legend." This new Western is based on the story of Bass Reeves, the Oklahoma lawman who was the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River. The film's writer and director, Wes Miller, will be in attendance to do a Q-and-A after a 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, showtime.
"Black Christmas": As part of the theater’s “Graveyard Shift” series, it offers 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, showings of 1974’s original “Black Christmas.”
ALSO...
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: A documentary by filmmaker Peter Jackson about World War I, with never-before-seen footage shown on the century-old anniversary, comes to Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow for 7 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 17-18.
“Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker”: This ballet performance screens at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Cinemark Tulsa.
Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 presents “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”: This yearlong nod to the anime masters from Japan continues with screenings of this 2014 adventure fantasy set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, (English dubbed) and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, (English subtitled), at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“The Polar Express”: The Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is featuring $5 Christmas movies this season, and this week, it’s “The Polar Express” on the big screen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.