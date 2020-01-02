The new film from Terrence Malick, a pair of Circle Cinema watch-party events and a special screening for the new season of “Doctor Who” are the highlights of the year’s first week of specialty cinema.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“A Hidden Life”: Terrence Malick, the enigmatic filmmaker (“The Tree of Life”) with Oklahoma ties, takes on a historical drama with this story of an Austrian conscientious objector who refused to swear an allegiance to the Nazi party and fight during World War II.
Golden Globes-watching event: Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, with a red-carpet pre-show, along with voting ballots, trivia and prizes ahead of the show beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
“The Bachelor” premiere event: Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, ahead of the show opening a new season at 7 p.m., with comedy host Peter Bedgood. Admission is free, showing in Circle Cinema lobby.
ALSO...“Doctor Who” live Q-and-A plus screening: Set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, guests can watch the “Doctor Who” season 12 premiere, followed by an exclusive early look at the new season’s second episode. Following is a live Q-and-A session with current “Doctor” Jodie Whittaker and co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. Screening at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
“Mystify: Michael Hutchence”: A new documentary look at the life and music of the longtime INXS lead singer and lyricist, who died in 1997. Screening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
“The Grudge”: Opening nationally in theaters is this horror film sequel of sorts, reportedly taking place between the events of “The Grudge” (2004) and “The Grudge 2” (2006). Make of that what you will.