New indie films, a free silent movie with theater pipe organ, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Metropolitan Opera are among the varied menu of art-house cinema events this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA“The Assistant”: A young woman (Julia Garner from “Ozark”) working for a powerful executive comes to realize the harassment and abuse that surrounds her in a #MeToo-inspired drama.
“Wendy”: Eight years after his Oscar-nominated indie favorite “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” writer-director Benh Zeitlin returns with this twist on the Peter Pan story.
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”: In this French historical drama, a young royal falls for a female artist who has been hired to paint her wedding portrait.
“The Great K & A Train Robbery”: The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, screening of this 1926 Tom Mix silent favorite. This month’s showing is free admission thanks to Hughes Lumber Co. of Tulsa and Dewey locations. Dewey’s Tom Mix Museum is bringing memorabilia for those attending to view. As always, this event features live theater pipe organ accompaniment provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
“Hard Target”: As part of the theater’s “Graveyard Shift” series, the Circle offers 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 13-14, showings of the 1993 action-movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.
“Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show”: This screening of a special event performance of the dance group screens at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and it will be followed by a performance by Tulsa’s Goode Academy of Irish Dance.
ALSO...“King Kong”: A Turner Classic Movies presentation of the 1933 great-ape adventure drama, screening at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Cinemark Tulsa, Cinemark Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera series “The Met: Live in HD” with a screening of Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Hollander” at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, March 14, and at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.