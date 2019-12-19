National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

This week offers a last chance to see classic holiday movies on the big screen at Tulsa-area theaters.

NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA

”White Christmas”: The 1954 holiday favorite returns to Circle Cinema for showtimes daily through Christmas Eve, including traditional sing-along showtimes.

ALSO...

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: The Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is featuring $5 Christmas movies this season, and this week, it’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on the big screen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

”It’s a Wonderful Life”: The holiday classic starring James Stewart screens at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Cinemark Tulsa.

— Michael Smith, Tulsa World

