This week offers a last chance to see classic holiday movies on the big screen at Tulsa-area theaters.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
”White Christmas”: The 1954 holiday favorite returns to Circle Cinema for showtimes daily through Christmas Eve, including traditional sing-along showtimes.
ALSO...
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: The Broken Arrow Warren Theatre is featuring $5 Christmas movies this season, and this week, it’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on the big screen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
”It’s a Wonderful Life”: The holiday classic starring James Stewart screens at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Cinemark Tulsa.