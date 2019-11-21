Martin Scorsese’s mobsters, the Tulsa writer of the new Mister Rogers movie and a documentary about why people still love “Galaxy Quest” can all be seen in specialty cinema events this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“The Irishman”: A Circle Cinema exclusive: Director Martin Scorsese goes back to his mob-movie roots with this drama starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, which is getting some of the best reviews of his career.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”: See Tom Hanks play Mister Rogers in this acclaimed new drama, but also see Tulsa’s own Micah Fitzerman-Blue, writer and executive producer of the movie, who will be present to talk at one of the opening-day screenings, at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
“Frankie”: A family matriarch (Isabelle Huppert) gathers her clan for a picturesque vacation in Sintra, Portugal, where relationships will change and a secret is revealed.
“The Evil Dead”: The 1981 horror cult favorite screens at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23, as part of the Circle’s Graveyard Shift series.
“Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest”: The band in concert in Berlin, with the music interspersed with a chronicle of six lifelong fans of the band making their way to this final tour stop, screening at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
“Queen & Slim”: Writer Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) and director Melina Matsoukas (a frequent Beyonce collaborator) have made what they’re calling a “black Bonnie and Clyde” movie about a couple on the run after the man (Daniel Kaluuya of “Get Out”) kills a cop in self-defense during their first date. Opens on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
“Marriage Story”: An advance screening of the new film from director Noah Baumbach screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.
Native Spotlight shorts program: Sundance Film Festival Indigenous short films, as well as short films from Tulsa’s Fire Thief Productions, will screen at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
ALSO....
“Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary”: Screening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, this documentary examines the enduring affection for the 1999 sci-fi comedy “Galaxy Quest.” Showing at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.