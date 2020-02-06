Circle Cinema stages its annual Academy Award watch party this weekend, and “Love Story” returns to the big screen 50 years later, just in time for Valentine’s date nights courtesy of Turner Classic Movies.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
”Oscar-nominated short films”: Circle Cinema’s popular annual program of the Oscar-nominated short films features all three of the Academy Award categories: the animated films, the live-action shorts and documentary shorts.
Academy Award watch party: The theater’s annual Oscar party begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, with red-carpet arrivals, food and drink and much more ahead of the 7 p.m. Oscar show on the big screen. Tickets and information are at circlecinema.org.
Independent Spirit viewing party: This showing of the indie awards show, set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, is free and shown on the screen in the theater’s gallery area.
”Diary of a Lost Girl”: The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, screening of this 1929 drama starring Louise Brooks. Live theater pipe organ accompaniment will be provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
”Portrait of a Lady on Fire”: This is a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, preview screening, ahead of its March opening, of this French historical drama about a young royal who falls for a female artist who has been hired to paint her wedding portrait.
”The First Rainbow Coalition/Indie Lens Pop-up”: This free screening, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, shows the beginnings of the 1969 beginnings of this organizational model for activists.
NT Live — “Fleabag”: The acclaimed Phoebe Waller-Bridge one-woman show screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
ALSO...
”Love Story”: A Turner Classic Movies presentation of the 1970 box-office smash romance, screening at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow, as well as Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.