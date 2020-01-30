This year’s Academy Award nominees, from best-picture contenders to short films both animated and live action, are scheduled for showcases ahead of the Sunday, Feb. 9, awards.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
Oscar-nominated short films: Circle Cinema’s popular annual program of the year’s short films nominated for Academy Awards is set, and this year, the animated shorts begin Friday, Jan. 31. Up next week: the debut of the live-action shorts and documentaries.
“Les Miserables”: This French crime drama (not based on Victor Hugo’s novel) set in Paris is an Academy Award nominee in the foreign-language category, and it was a Jury Prize winner at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.
ALSO...
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera series “The Met: Live in HD” with a screening of “Porgy and Bess” at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
Oscar 2020: An assortment of screenings of the movies nominated at the Academy Awards for best picture will be showing each day, from Monday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 9, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre. AMC Southroads 20 will stage a day of back-to-back showings of various nominees Saturday, Feb. 1, and Feb. 8.