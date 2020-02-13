A new depiction of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, a remembrance of war and Valentine's Day movies are among specialty cinema offerings at Tulsa-area theaters this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Parasite": Circle Cinema exclusively will show black-and-white screenings of the Oscar-winning best picture at 9:50 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:20 p.m. Sunday. These screenings are in addition to the theater's in-color screenings of "Parasite."
"Black Wall Street Burning": A new dramatization based on Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, created by an Oklahoma City filmmaker. Director Dekoven Riggins will be present for a Q-and-A session following a 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, showtime of the movie.
"Citizen K": Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once the richest man in Russia and who was jailed for years before becoming a key anti-Putin figure, is profiled in this documentary by Oscar-winner Alex Gibney (“Going Clear”).
”True Romance”: As part of the theater’s “Graveyard Shift” series, it offers 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15, showings of the 1993 crime drama written by Quentin Tarantino.
"VFW": A special "Graveyard Shift" screening set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, starring Stephen Lang, William Sadler and Fred "The Hammer" Williamson: "A group of war veterans must defend their local VFW post and an innocent teen against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants."
”Battle of the Iwo Jima”: Admission is free for this 75th anniversary documentary, set for 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. A military memorabilia display will be available for patrons to view courtesy of Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.
NT Live — “Cyrano de Bergerac”: The stage show screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
ALSO...
"Valentine's Day" 10th anniversary: 7 p.m. showtimes of the 2010 romantic comedy are set for Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15, at AMC Southroads 20.
“Sixteen Candles”: Enjoy the 1984 teen comedy classic from John Hughes in showtimes at Starworld 20 set for both 4 and 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 18.