Actor William Forsythe comes to Tulsa, as does a pair of Black History Month screening events, boxing, ballet and horror among specialty cinema events this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
”I Am Fear”: Actor William Forsythe, along with the film’s producer, Jeremy M. Rosen, will take part in a Q-and-A following a 7 p.m. screening of this wartime thriller Friday, Feb. 21. Other showtimes continue through the week.
”The Lodge”: Creepy things start happening after a blizzard traps a woman (Riley Keough) in a resort lodge with her soon-to-be stepchildren. If everyone survives, of course.
Indie Lens Pop-up: “Always in Season”: Admission is free for this film about “a mother’s search for justice and reconciliation begins while the trauma of more than a century of lynching Black Americans bleeds into the present. A community discussion will take place after the 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, screening.
ALSO...
”The Color Purple”: A Turner Classic Movies presentation of the 1985 drama starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, both Oscar nominees, screening at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
”Wilder vs. Fury II”: A full live boxing card from Nevada, highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, is set to screen at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cinemark Tulsa.
“Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake”: This ballet performance screens at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cinemark Tulsa.