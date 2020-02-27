A new telling of Anne Frank's short life through her diary and Kristen Stewart as actress Jean Seberg are highlights of this week's specialty cinema events in the Tulsa area.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Anne Frank Parallel Stories": Set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, this Holocaust story is described as: "A powerful retelling of Anne Frank’s life through the pages of her extraordinary diary, guided by Academy-Award winning actress Helen Mirren, and through the lives of five women who, as young girls, were also deported to concentration camps but survived the Holocaust."
ALSO....
"Seberg": Kristen Stewart stars as the "Breathless" actress and star of the French New Wave in this drama based on real events in her life, during which she was targeted by the FBI because of her political activism and romantic involvement with a civil rights activist. Playing at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera series “The Met: Live in HD” with a screening of Handel's “Agrippina” at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.