A pair of awards contenders and Circle Cinema's annual "Rocky Horror" movie party are the specialty cinema entries during what is traditionally the busiest moviegoing week of the year.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Little Women": The latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel features a remarkable cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk and Tulsa's Tracy Letts.
"Uncut Gems": The Safdie Brothers directing team, known for grungy New York-life tales like “Good Time” with Robert Pattinson, now offers Adam Sandler a juicy role as a jeweler/gambler who’s always looking to make a big score and whose schemes threaten to collapse on himself and his family.
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show": The Circle’s annual New Year’s event features screenings of the movie at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28, with costumes and audience participation encouraged for both shows.
"Oscar Docs": The Circle on Friday is opening three of the 15 recently announced films on the shortlist for Academy Award nominations in the category of best documentary feature. They are "One Child Nation," a history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and children forever shaped by this social experiment; "Midnight Family," set in Mexico City's wealthiest neighborhoods, where a family runs a private ambulance that competes with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help; and "The Cave," with free admission to this film, showing female doctors in Ghouta, Syria struggling with systemic sexism while trying to care for the injured using limited resources.