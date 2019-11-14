In a big week for concert performances on the theater screen, the music of Shakira, Depeche Mode, Lionel Richie and even Puccini can be found in specialty cinema presentations this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"The Report": Adam Driver stars in this political drama as the Senate Intelligence Committee investigator who realizes that the CIA has misled the public about its use of torture in its post 9/11 interrogation program and seeks to expose the truth. There’s Oscar buzz for Annette Bening, who appears to be a dead ringer for Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”: Ridley Scott’s definitive 2007 revision/remastering of the sci-fi classic screens at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, as part of the Circle's Graveyard Shift series.
"Shakira in Concert": The hit-making dynamo performs, with a screening set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
"Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest": The band in concert in Berlin, with the music interspersed with a chronicle of six lifelong fans of the band making their way to this final tour stop, screening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
"The Irishman": An advance screening of the new Martin Scorsese gangster film, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
ALSO...
Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 presents “Princess Mononoke”: This yearlong nod to the anime masters from Japan continues with screenings of this 1997 adventure fantasy set for 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, (English dubbed) and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, (English subtitled) and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, (English dubbed), at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
"Lionel Richie at Glastonbury": A filmed version of Richie's 2015 performance in Great Britain in front of 200,000 fans screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera’s series “The Met: Live in HD” with a summer encore performance of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Cinemark Tulsa.
“Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire”: This ballet performance screens at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Cinemark Tulsa.