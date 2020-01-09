A new anime film, “1917” with World War I memorabilia at Circle Cinema and a silent movie with live theater pipe organ are highlights of this week in specialty cinema in Tulsa.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA”1917”: Director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Skyfall”) delivers a World War I drama focused on two soldiers on a mission with a tight deadline, filmed in what appears to be a single, continuous shot that further builds tension. Note: Those attending matinee screenings on Sunday, Jan. 12, can also look for a display of WWI uniforms and memorabilia courtesy of Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.
”63 Up”: Director Michael Apted’s stunning documentary series, which has been catching up with a group of British-born men and women every seven years since 1964’s “Seven Up,” issues its latest, and perhaps last edition.
“West of Zanzibar”: The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, screening of this 1928 mystery starring Lon Chaney and Lionel Barrymore. Live theater pipe organ accompaniment will be provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
”Weathering With You”: The new GKIDS anime film shows in a subtitled preview screening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
NT Live — “All My Sons”: The revered play, starring Sally Field and Bill Pullman, screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
ALSO...”Weathering With You”: The new GKIDS anime film shows in a preview screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in a dubbed version at Cinemark Tulsa, Cinemark Broken Arrow, AMC Southroads 20 and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre, and with 8 p.m. screenings at each theater, but showing with subtitles. These same showtimes apply to Thursday, Jan. 16, at each theater.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera series “The Met: Live in HD” with a screening of Berg’s “Wozzeck” at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Cinemark Tulsa.