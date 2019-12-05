A collection of films seeking awards attention, along with acclaimed documentaries and INXS in concert fill specialty cinema screens in Tulsa this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Dark Waters": Indie auteur filmmaker Todd Haynes (“Carol”) goes mainstream with this based-on-a-true story drama about a giant chemical company poisoning the water in a small town and lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) who takes them on.
"Honey Boy": For anyone who’s been both fascinated and frustrated by the up-and-down career of Shia LaBeouf, the actor pulls back the curtain by writing this story based on his own troubled childhood and struggles with mental health, and he takes the therapy even further by playing a version of his own father.
"Waves": This modern domestic drama finds a suburban black family in South Florida trying to evolve through a variety of situations and emotions under a patriarch’s domineering tough love.
"Varda by Agnes": Filmmaker Agnes Varda, a legend of French cinema, explores her unique career and artistry in this documentary screening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
"A Hidden Life": Advance screening, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: Terrence Malick, the enigmatic filmmaker (“The Tree of Life”) with Oklahoma ties, takes on a historical drama with this story of an Austrian conscientious objector who refused to swear an allegiance to the Nazi party and fight during World War II.
ALSO....
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: A documentary by filmmaker Peter Jackson about World War I, with never-before-seen footage shown on the century-old anniversary, comes to Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow for 4 and 7 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 7.
"INXS: Live Baby Live at Wembley Stadium": The band performs in front of 73,000 fans in this 1991 concert featuring the late Michael Hutchence on vocals.
"Meet Me in St. Louis": A Turner Classic Movies presentation of the 1944 Judy Garland-starring movie screens at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at both Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera series “The Met: Live in HD” with an encore screening of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cinemark Tulsa.