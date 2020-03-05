A new classic-rock documentary, special live events and an anime restoration screening are among arthouse cinema offerings this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Emma": The latest take on dramatizing the Jane Austen novel stars Anya Taylor-Joy (of horror films “The Witch” and “Split”) as the young Emma Woodhouse, making romantic matches and looking for a love of her own.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band": Robbie Robertson's personal journey, and the creation of the Band, is examined in this documentary through archival footage, interviews with collaborators and all the great music.
"The Fighter": In collaboration with The Engine Room (a midtown boxing gym), a showing of the Oscar-winning 2010 film that starred Mark Wahlberg is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. It will be preceded by a 6-7 p.m. reception featuring special guests still to be determined and a pre-film introduction by Aaron Sloan, Engine Room owner. This special event comes ahead of the National Golden Gloves tournament, which will take place at Tulsa’s downtown Cox Business Convention Center on May 3-10.
"Fear of a Black Consciousness": Set for Wednesday, March 11, this free program from the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center will be preceded by a 5 p.m. reception ahead of the main event at 6:30 p.m.: An intergenerational hip-hop discussion with 9th Wonder — who is a Grammy-winning producer, as well as a DJ, activist and lecturer — and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of Black Popular Culture in the Department of African and African-American Studies at Duke University, which will address “How Chuck D’s legacy speaks to and through Nipsey Hussle and the hip-hop generation of today.”
ALSO....
“Tokyo Godfathers”: A 2020 restoration of 2003’s “Tokyo Godfathers,” in which three homeless people in Tokyo find a newborn child on Christmas Eve and set out to locate the parents. Set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 9 (Japanese with English subtitles), and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 (English dubbed). Showing at Cinemark Tulsa, AMC Southroads 20 and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.