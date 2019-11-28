An all-star whodunit and a movie made as protest art against police brutality are opening in local theaters during the Thanksgiving holiday.
‘Knives Out’
When a mystery novelist suddenly dies at his estate, there is no shortage of suspects among his family members for a Southern sleuth (Daniel Craig) who’s hired to investigate in this Agatha Christie-inspired whodunit. There’s no shortage of great cast members, either, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Lakeith Stanfield.
‘Queen & Slim’
Writer Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) and director Melina Matsoukas (a frequent Beyonce collaborator) have made what they’re calling a “black Bonnie and Clyde” movie about a couple on the run after the man (Daniel Kaluuya of “Get Out”) kills a cop in self-defense during their first date.