Jaeden Martell (left), Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rian Johnson, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon and Katherine Langford attend the “Knives Out” photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

An all-star whodunit and a movie made as protest art against police brutality are opening in local theaters during the Thanksgiving holiday.

‘Knives Out’

When a mystery novelist suddenly dies at his estate, there is no shortage of suspects among his family members for a Southern sleuth (Daniel Craig) who’s hired to investigate in this Agatha Christie-inspired whodunit. There’s no shortage of great cast members, either, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Lakeith Stanfield.

‘Queen & Slim’

Writer Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) and director Melina Matsoukas (a frequent Beyonce collaborator) have made what they’re calling a “black Bonnie and Clyde” movie about a couple on the run after the man (Daniel Kaluuya of “Get Out”) kills a cop in self-defense during their first date.

— Michael Smith,

Tulsa World

