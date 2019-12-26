"Little Women"

The latest attempt to adapt Louisa May Alcott's classic for the screen and a new animated action-adventure tale with Will Smith come to theaters for Christmas week.

‘Little Women’

Maybe you’ve seen “Little Women,” but in the hands of director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), this should be unique. Not to mention a cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

‘Spies in Disguise’

Will Smith stars in this animated movie as the world’s greatest spy — who is then turned into a pigeon by his nerdy science pal (Tom Holland of the “Spider-Man” movies), who must then take a larger role in helping to save the world from evil.

