An action-movie franchise from the 1990s returns, and a reboot of a 1960s family film comes to theaters for this holiday weekend.
‘Bad Boys for Life’
Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? The filmmakers are hoping that what you will do is go see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together again, 25 years after the first movie in this action-flick series.
‘Dolittle’
Robert Downey Jr. becomes the new Dr. Dolittle, the man who can walk with the animals and talk with the animals. So many big-name co-stars, so many special effects.